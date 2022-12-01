Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Seahawks' Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III point fingers at each other in sideline spat vs. Rams
The Seahawks have been one of the NFL's top offenses this year, thanks in large part due to the emergence of both quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III. On Sunday against the rival Rams, however, the star teammates were not pleased with each other. Despite leading Los Angeles in the first half, Smith and Walker could be seen exchanging words -- and literally pointing fingers at each other -- in a moment of frustration.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan: 'M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled'
Everyone has an opinion on the two-man race for the title of greatest NBA player of all time. Older players and fans tend to lean toward Michael Jordan. Younger ones might veer towards LeBron James. There is no consensus answer, and while James is still playing, his resume is still being written.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Cowboys set to wear rare red stripe on their helmet for just the second time in 46 years and here's why
For the third time this season, the Cowboys will be making a change to their helmet, and this time around, they'll be featuring a look that they've only worn a total of two times over the past 46 years. When Dallas kicks off against Indianapolis on Sunday night, the Cowboys...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
CBS Sports
Angels' Carlos Estevez: Signs with Angels
Estevez agreed to a free-agent deal with the Angels on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The hard-throwing righty logged a 3.47 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 57 innings for the Rockies in 2022. Estevez struck out less than a batter an inning and isn't a master of control, as he walked 23. Despite tallying just 13 saves between the last two seasons, he could be a top candidate to close games for Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s
The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
CBS Sports
Cowboys win over Colts ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter on Sunday night and that's because the Cowboys and Colts were going for a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with illness
Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness. Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: 49ers QB out for 2022 season with broken foot; rookie Brock Purdy to take over
The 49ers turned to Jimmy Garoppolo early this season after initial starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Now, they're turning to rookie Brock Purdy after Garoppolo suffered his own season-ending injury in Week 13 against the Dolphins. After taking a sack on San Francisco's first drive of Sunday's win, Garoppolo was seen favoring his lower body on the sidelines, then visited the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. Purdy replaced him for the remainder of the game.
CBS Sports
NFL teams looking at Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible fit to fill coaching vacancies, per report
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten championships, a 74-24 record during his eight years with his alma mater and has his team on the cusp of a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. It's not a surprise that there could be other teams courting him sooner rather than later and it appears some NFL teams may have already started looking at Harbaugh as a potential candidate to fill their coaching vacancies.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Big man Zach Edey one of the biggest reasons Purdue is off to 8-0 start
A lot of time and attention was spent this past offseason on the number of quality bigs returning to college basketball — guys like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. So far, though, Purdue's Zach Edey has been the best of the bunch. One month into a five-month season, he's inarguably the leading candidate for national player of the year.
CBS Sports
NBA fines Grizzlies star Ja Morant $35,000 for 'inappropriate language' toward referee
The NBA announced Saturday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" and for not leaving the court soon enough when he was ejected from the Grizzlies 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Morant...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Good injury news
Queen only suffered a bruised thigh in Sunday's win over the Broncos, according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Queen's diagnosis is a good one, considering he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest, while also needing to be carted off the field. However, Harbaugh noted that Queen did not want the cart. The 23-year-old's availability for Sunday against the Steelers still remains up in the air though.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Kyle Gibson, Orioles finalize $10M, 1-year contract
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Monday. The 35-year-old would receive a $150,000 assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team. He also can earn a $25,000 bonus if he is elected or selected for the All-Star team. Gibson was an All-Star in 2021. Gibson was 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia last season. He also pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances in the postseason for the NL champions. Baltimore gained another experienced arm as it looks to build on its surprising season. After losing 110 games the previous year, the Orioles contended for an AL wild card for much of the summer before finishing 83-79 for the franchise’s first winning record since 2016.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Will undergo MRI on Monday
Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence will undergo an MRI on his left foot Monday, but the quarterback is trending in the right direction, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence took a hard hit on the final play of the first half and bent his left leg awkwardly, but he was able to get to the locker room under his own power and was back on the field to start the second half. It appears the MRI is merely precautionary, but the results should provide further clarity on Lawrence's availability for practice this week.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes points out why Chiefs have struggled against Bengals: 'They have a great quarterback'
Patrick Mahomes has compiled a 67-19 overall record since becoming the Chiefs' quarterback. While he's won the majority of his matchups, the former league and Super Bowl MVP and his team has had issues with the Bengals, the new kids on the proverbial block. Sunday's 27-24 loss in Cincinnati marked the Chiefs' third loss in the calendar year against the defending AFC champions.
