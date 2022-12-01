Read full article on original website
Related
Gerard Gallant’s line-mixing creates winning Rangers formula
With his team in need of a change in the midst of a rough second period Monday night, Gerard Gallant put two of his lines in a blender and came out with the winning formula. Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko joined Mika Zibanejad on the top line, which was on the ice for two of the Rangers’ three third-period goals — including one from Lafreniere — in a 6-4 win over the Blues at the Garden. “After the second [period], I wasn’t liking what I was seeing,” Gallant said. “I wasn’t liking what I was seeing midway through the second period and...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Manages helper Sunday
Lee notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Lee ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally. It's been 12 games since Lee scored a goal, and he has a passable six assists and 28 shots in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 68 shots, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests, but fantasy managers would obviously want to see him find twine soon.
Comments / 0