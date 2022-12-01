With his team in need of a change in the midst of a rough second period Monday night, Gerard Gallant put two of his lines in a blender and came out with the winning formula. Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko joined Mika Zibanejad on the top line, which was on the ice for two of the Rangers’ three third-period goals — including one from Lafreniere — in a 6-4 win over the Blues at the Garden. “After the second [period], I wasn’t liking what I was seeing,” Gallant said. “I wasn’t liking what I was seeing midway through the second period and...

