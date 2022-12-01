A 33-year-old man died after falling onto an on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston on Friday, according to authorities. The man exited a vehicle that was in traffic around 7:30 p.m. and crossed over a railing, apparently unaware that on the other side was a roughly 40-foot drop onto an on-ramp. He then fell from the elevated roadway onto the on-ramp, which was near Boston Logan International Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.

