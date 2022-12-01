Read full article on original website
Owner of Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse in Worcester to sell business
The owner of a Canal District restaurant that closed last month is preparing to sell the business. Adam Hicks, owner of Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse, announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Sunday that the business was available for sale or lease. Maddi’s closed last month after being open...
Ziggy Bombs restaurant officially opens in downtown Worcester
After months of anticipation, a popular Worcester-based food truck has officially opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Customers lined up down the block Friday for the grand opening of Ziggy Bombs, a gourmet steak and cheese sub restaurant that has built a cult following in the months since the food truck launched.
Single-family home sells in Worcester for $460,000
Toan Lam acquired the property at 186 May Street, Worcester, from Allison D Read on Nov. 8, 2022, for $460,000 which represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 7,016 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
Mass. continues work on migrant intake center, has yet to announce opening date
The emergency shelter and intake center opening later this month in Devens to accommodate a burgeoning number of migrants in Massachusetts will incorporate distinct spaces to connect people to stable housing resources. Gov. Charlie Baker announced the initiative last month, days after he filed a $139 million fiscal 2023 budget...
Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500
Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A house in Barnstable that sold for $4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $851,528, $508 per square foot.
Boston Police announce ‘sudden’ death of active duty K-9 Tyson
The Boston Police Department on Sunday announced the death of an active-duty K-9, who officials said had a noteworthy impact on the city in his five years on the police force. K-9 Tyson, 6, served the city as a patrol and explosives detection K-9, according to a statement from Boston police.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
70-year-old Honorio Torres of Cambridge accused of attempting to rob Arlington Petco
A 70-year-old Cambridge man who was arrested Friday is accused of attempting to rob a Petco in Arlington. Honorio Torres was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, and charged with attempting to commit a crime to wit robbery and malicious destruction of property, the Arlington Police Department said. Around 4:40 p.m. Friday,...
Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes ID’d as 2 killed in Worcester rollover crash
Authorities have identified the driver and a passenger who were killed in a rollover crash that took place on Grafton Street Saturday, Dec. 3. after the driver threatened a pedestrian with an airsoft gun and later fled police. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Jason Colon of Methuen and the...
Boston police say two people shot in Dorchester, non-life threatening injuries
Two people were shot in Dorchester Monday afternoon, prompting a nearby elementary school to go into “safe mode,” spokespersons for the Boston Police Department and Boston Public Schools said. Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said police responded at 3:08 p.m. to a shooting at 155 Talbot...
Detached house sells in Holden for $775,000
Donath Emusu and Cecilia Emusu acquired the property at 66 Lexington Circle, Holden, from Kenneth E Wage on Nov. 10, 2022, for $775,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Millions’ prize won in Haverhill
A lucky lottery player in Massachusetts is now $100,000 richer. The $100,000 award, the third-largest prize in the “Millions” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at the Convenience Station in Haverhill. Besides the $100,000 win Friday, there were multiple other notable prizes won...
Three-bedroom home in Millbury sells for $625,000
Vincent Smith and Patrice Smith acquired the property at 2 Brian Circle, Millbury, from Robert T Leclair and Mae C Leclair on Nov. 10, 2022, for $625,000 which works out to $253 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty asking council to disapprove creation of charter school
Worcester city officials are making their feelings about a proposed charter school for the city known. Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty put a resolution on Tuesday night’s City Council meeting agenda asking that the council, “go on record in disapproving the creation of the Worcester Cultural Academy Charter School in the city of Worcester.”
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A house in Sterling that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 116 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $405,383. The average price per square foot was $245.
33-year-old man falls onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston, dies
A 33-year-old man died after falling onto an on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston on Friday, according to authorities. The man exited a vehicle that was in traffic around 7:30 p.m. and crossed over a railing, apparently unaware that on the other side was a roughly 40-foot drop onto an on-ramp. He then fell from the elevated roadway onto the on-ramp, which was near Boston Logan International Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Trial starts for Ali Jaafar, Yousef Jaafar, accused of $21 million lottery fraud
A jury trial for a Watertown father and son charged with cashing thousands of lottery tickets in what officials described as a multi-million dollar state lottery fraud scheme kicked off Monday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Opening statements were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the case...
Three R.I. men arrested for catalytic converter theft in Braintree
Three Rhode Island men were arrested recently for stealing six catalytic converters in Braintree, causing more than $12,000 in damage. Alberto Rivera, 22, of Cranston, R.I., and Kuron Mitchell, 23, and Richard Robinson, 32, both of Providence, R.I., were arrested Oct. 31, according to a news release from Braintree Police Department. The three men were charged with trespassing, larceny over $1200, three counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and possession of a burglarious tool.
