Ziggy Bombs restaurant officially opens in downtown Worcester

After months of anticipation, a popular Worcester-based food truck has officially opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Customers lined up down the block Friday for the grand opening of Ziggy Bombs, a gourmet steak and cheese sub restaurant that has built a cult following in the months since the food truck launched.
Single-family home sells in Worcester for $460,000

Toan Lam acquired the property at 186 May Street, Worcester, from Allison D Read on Nov. 8, 2022, for $460,000 which represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 7,016 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500

Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 27 - Dec. 3

A house in Barnstable that sold for $4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $851,528, $508 per square foot.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
Detached house sells in Holden for $775,000

Donath Emusu and Cecilia Emusu acquired the property at 66 Lexington Circle, Holden, from Kenneth E Wage on Nov. 10, 2022, for $775,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Three-bedroom home in Millbury sells for $625,000

Vincent Smith and Patrice Smith acquired the property at 2 Brian Circle, Millbury, from Robert T Leclair and Mae C Leclair on Nov. 10, 2022, for $625,000 which works out to $253 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Nov. 27 - Dec. 3

A house in Sterling that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 116 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $405,383. The average price per square foot was $245.
33-year-old man falls onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston, dies

A 33-year-old man died after falling onto an on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston on Friday, according to authorities. The man exited a vehicle that was in traffic around 7:30 p.m. and crossed over a railing, apparently unaware that on the other side was a roughly 40-foot drop onto an on-ramp. He then fell from the elevated roadway onto the on-ramp, which was near Boston Logan International Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Three R.I. men arrested for catalytic converter theft in Braintree

Three Rhode Island men were arrested recently for stealing six catalytic converters in Braintree, causing more than $12,000 in damage. Alberto Rivera, 22, of Cranston, R.I., and Kuron Mitchell, 23, and Richard Robinson, 32, both of Providence, R.I., were arrested Oct. 31, according to a news release from Braintree Police Department. The three men were charged with trespassing, larceny over $1200, three counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and possession of a burglarious tool.
