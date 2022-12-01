Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party
You may still be Christmas shopping (or you may not have started — no judgment), but it's never too early to start planning for New Year's Eve. The City of San Antonio is certainly thinking ahead, announcing the return of Celebrate SA, the citywide celebration on Saturday, December 31.Drawing more than 70,000 partygoers annually, San Antonio's official New Year's Eve party features live music and fireworks. This year's theme is "Dancing in the Streets," and will take place from 6 pm to midnight in the heart of downtown. According to a release, the official party boundaries will be on South...
4 dynamic San Antonio art exhibits to explore this December
Revel in the arts this month in San Antonio with four distinct and dynamic shows. “L.A. to S.A.” brings together diverse artists to highlight similarities within the Latinx art community, while Jessica Harvey holds a mirror to natural sites in the Texas landscape in “soft earth hard sky” at Sala Diaz. Wherever your whimsy takes you this winter and throughout the holiday season, the arts will be a welcome addition.Mercury Project“L.A. to S.A. Presented by Motherling” — Now through December 23“L.A. to S.A.” brings together a diverse group of artists that highlight the vast similarities within the Latinx art community....
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 5, 2022 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 5 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, Art Crawl: Wonderful Nature, Happy Hour At The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
flicksandfood.com
Christmas dinner Pre-orders Can be Made Now at This Popular Diner
Christmas Dinner Pre-orders for To-Go Meals This Year at The Hayden Includes a Smoked Turkey. Enjoy a Christmas dinner at home from The Hayden, located at 4025 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209. They will offer a to-go Christmas meal this year that includes a smoked turkey, an assortment of homemade sides, pies & batched cocktails, all available for purchase individually, or as a whole meal. Pre-orders can be placed online at the eatery’s website from December 1st-16th.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
news4sanantonio.com
Reggie and Dro Social Club
Reggie & Dr is a legal cannabis store & social club for CBD hemp flower in Texas. Check out this clip for a look inside.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
KSAT 12
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
The local’s guide to internet service in the San Antonio area
Learn everything you need to know about internet in the San Antonio area, including speeds, prices, and connection types.
San Antonio's Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas taking over Rosario's former Southtown spot
The South Alamo restaurant will be the second location for family-owned Luna Rosa.
cohaitungchi.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In New Braunfels (Texas)
New Braunfels is a stunning metropolis straddling the counties of Guadalupe and Comal. It's an idyllic however surprisingly metropolitan atmosphere of a suburb, and from 2010 to 2020, it was America’s third fastest-growing metropolis. Most famously, the suburb is thought for its wealthy heritage of German-Texan tradition and historical...
San Antonio's Starlighter cancels drag shows after anti-LGBTQ+ threats
A statement from the venue says they felt 'unsafe.'
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0