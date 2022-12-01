ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party

You may still be Christmas shopping (or you may not have started — no judgment), but it's never too early to start planning for New Year's Eve. The City of San Antonio is certainly thinking ahead, announcing the return of Celebrate SA, the citywide celebration on Saturday, December 31.Drawing more than 70,000 partygoers annually, San Antonio's official New Year's Eve party features live music and fireworks. This year's theme is "Dancing in the Streets," and will take place from 6 pm to midnight in the heart of downtown. According to a release, the official party boundaries will be on South...
4 dynamic San Antonio art exhibits to explore this December

Revel in the arts this month in San Antonio with four distinct and dynamic shows. “L.A. to S.A.” brings together diverse artists to highlight similarities within the Latinx art community, while Jessica Harvey holds a mirror to natural sites in the Texas landscape in “soft earth hard sky” at Sala Diaz. Wherever your whimsy takes you this winter and throughout the holiday season, the arts will be a welcome addition.Mercury Project“L.A. to S.A. Presented by Motherling” — Now through December 23“L.A. to S.A.” brings together a diverse group of artists that highlight the vast similarities within the Latinx art community....
Christmas dinner Pre-orders Can be Made Now at This Popular Diner

Christmas Dinner Pre-orders for To-Go Meals This Year at The Hayden Includes a Smoked Turkey. Enjoy a Christmas dinner at home from The Hayden, located at 4025 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209. They will offer a to-go Christmas meal this year that includes a smoked turkey, an assortment of homemade sides, pies & batched cocktails, all available for purchase individually, or as a whole meal. Pre-orders can be placed online at the eatery’s website from December 1st-16th.
Reggie and Dro Social Club

Reggie & Dr is a legal cannabis store & social club for CBD hemp flower in Texas. Check out this clip for a look inside.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In New Braunfels (Texas)

New Braunfels is a stunning metropolis straddling the counties of Guadalupe and Comal. It's an idyllic however surprisingly metropolitan atmosphere of a suburb, and from 2010 to 2020, it was America’s third fastest-growing metropolis. Most famously, the suburb is thought for its wealthy heritage of German-Texan tradition and historical...
