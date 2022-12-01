ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Americans boost spending as inflation slows slightly

By Sylvan Lane
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9zIo_0jTqwyTf00

Consumer prices rose at slightly slower rates in October even as Americans boosted their spending, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a closely watched inflation gauge, rose 0.3 percent in October and 6 percent since the same month a year ago. While the monthly inflation rate stayed even with September’s 0.3 percent increase in prices, the annual inflation rate dropped from 6.3 percent in September.

Without food and energy prices, the PCE index rose 0.2 percent on the month in October — down from a 0.5 percent monthly increase in September — and 5 percent on the year.

The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred way to track inflation and heavily influences how high the central bank hikes or cuts interest rates. The slight slowdown in price growth keeps the Fed on track to keep boosting rates, but likely in smaller increments.

The Fed’s monetary policy committee is set to meet Dec. 13-14 and is expected to hike rates for the seventh time this year.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday the bank needs to see “substantially more evidence” to believe inflation is steadily falling before halting its rate hikes. The Fed aims for a 2 percent annual inflation rate, which is well below current levels of price growth.

“Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability,” Powell said in a speech hosted by The Brookings Institution.

Higher interest rates are meant to slow the economy by giving households and businesses less money to spend on goods and services. While the Fed is aiming to slow the economy into lower inflation without causing a recession, the bank’s own projections from September foresee a significant increase in unemployment by the end of 2023.

For now, many Americans are pushing through higher prices as a strong job market propels wages.

Personal consumption expenditures — a measure of consumer spending — rose 0.8 percent in October and 0.5 percent when adjusting for inflation. American paychecks rose 0.7 percent on the month and 0.4 percent when adjusting for inflation, up from 0.3 percent and 0 percent respectively in September.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Shamrock

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Department released information regarding a drug bust involving approximately 23 pounds of methamphetamine in Shamrock on Friday morning. According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Department, in the early morning of Dec. 2, Wheeler County Deputies stopped a vehicle for running the stop sign at Highway 83 […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop that occurred on Friday morning led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million. U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office seized the largest recorded amount of liquid fentanyl seized in the United States, said RGV Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez. According to the […]
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas extends SNAP benefits through December 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the food benefits for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, have been extended through December. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials said that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than […]
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Drops Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Rate Increases

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an easing in the investor sentiment after the Dow Jones tumbled by around 500 points on Monday. US stocks declined in the previous session amid concerns over further Fed policy tightening after ISM services index came in better-than-expected for the month of November.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested after car chase from Amarillo to Dumas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was arrested after a Monday chase that extended from Amarillo into Moore County. DPS officials said that a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a traffic violation on US 87 north of Amarillo on Monday. However, officials said that […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy