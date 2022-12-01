Read full article on original website
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Adam Sandler Says He Feels Old Recovering from Hip Surgery: I'm 'Unable to Tie My Own Shoe'
The actor, 56, has been recovering from a hip surgery in September, and was previously using a cane for mobility Adam Sandler is sharing an update on his recovery from hip surgery. The Uncut Gems star spoke to PageSix at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City and revealed that although his recovery is going well, it's made him feel old. "It's only painful to say out loud," Sandler joked to the outlet. "I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged,...
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
All About Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Son (and Baby No. 2 on the Way)
The couple is currently expecting their second child together Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are expanding their family. During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December, the director confirmed that she's pregnant with her second child. Gerwig and Baumbach first met when Baumbach cast her to star opposite Ben Stiller in his 2010 film Greenberg, according to a 2013 New Yorker profile, and they've continued to collaborate in films together such as Frances Ha and Mistress America, which they both co-wrote together. They're also set to work together...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on Wheel of Fortune
"We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters," Vanna White exclusively tells PEOPLE Vanna White is nowhere near ready to say goodbye to Wheel of Fortune. The TV personality has built a lasting legacy on the long-running game show, which premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford as co-hosts. White — who is coming up on her 40th anniversary with the series — has co-hosted the show with Pat Sajak for the last several decades. They've gone...
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian with ex Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady is showering his little girl with love on her birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a sweet post on Instagram Monday in honor of daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday. Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and he's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the cute shot, Brady embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York...
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade.
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney Is 'Best Combination of Gentleman and Playmate': 'He Really Sees Me'
"He thinks so far outside of himself that, at times, it's hard to imagine when he finds the time to rest," Julia Roberts said of friend George Clooney Julia Roberts is giving major kudos to her longtime friend George Clooney. The actress, 55, was on hand Sunday at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., where she took the stage — wearing a dress covered in photos of Clooney, 61 — to honor him. "Not only is he handsome and talented in all mediums he chooses to...
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors
The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
Ashton Kutcher Gets Emotional Talking About His Twin Brother's Near Death Experience
Kutcher also opens up about his fight with vasculitis Ashton Kutcher is getting candid about his own health struggles, as well as his experiences with his family's health scares. The Two and a Half Men actor, 44, sits down for his first interview with his twin brother Michael —who was born with cerebral palsy and had a heart transplant — on a premiere episode of Paramount Plus' The Checkup With Dr. David Agus. In this exclusive clip, Kutcher describes an emotional moment from when his brother was in the hospital. "So then my dad...
See How Christina Hall Transformed Pre-Teen Daughter Taylor's Bedroom: 'Coming Together'
Christina Hall shares her 12-year-old daughter with ex Tarek El Moussa Christina Hall is showing off her 12-year-old daughter's chic new space. On Saturday, the Christina in the Country star shared some glimpses of daughter Taylor's bedroom, which the HGTV personality has been doing some redecorating work on. The tween's space looks neat and peaceful in neutrals, with her name in big trendy lettering on the wall. "Taylor's room coming together 💕," the mom of three, 39, captioned the Instagram Reel. "She wanted white chevron walls with a swinging...
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party
Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
Matt Damon Recalls Making 'Biggest Hits' and 'Bombs' with George Clooney: 'Loved Every Minute of It'
"It's a privilege to call you my friend," Matt Damon said while honoring George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors Matt Damon wouldn't change a thing about working with George Clooney. The actor, 52, spoke during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on Sunday in Washington, D.C., paying tribute to Clooney, 61, who was being honored for lifetime artistic achievements along with Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and the band U2. During his remarks, Damon joked about having made "hits" and "bombs" with Clooney, and enjoying all the...
See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years
PEOPLE looks back at the actress' best roles after she died from cancer at age 71 Kirstie Alley will always be remembered for making audiences laugh. The actress, who died from cancer at age 71, made a name for herself in Hollywood when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. For the breakout role, Alley won a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991. But that was only the start as Alley went on to portray dozens of iconic roles across film...
Britney Spears Posts Tribute to Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Her Birthday Following Public Feud
Earlier this year, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn demanding that she stop sharing stories about his client's life while promoting her memoir Britney Spears appears to have buried the hatchet with sister Jamie Lynn Spears. On Friday, Britney's 41st birthday, the singer-songwriter gave a special shout-out to her younger sister, 31, whom she had been publicly feuding with following the end of her 13-year conservatorship. Alongside two photos of Jamie Lynn, the "...Baby One More Time" singer wrote in the caption, "It's my...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in SNL Sketches
Keke Palmer revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue over the weekend Keke Palmer is bumping along! Over the weekend, the actress, 29, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, where she revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her opening monologue. Midway through the show, Palmer received some support from Jackson on social media when he shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner...
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Daughter Carmen's Heartbreaking Reaction to Tragic Rust Shooting
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about the moment she told her oldest kids about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie Rust Hilaria Baldwin is looking back at the difficult moment she and Alec Baldwin had to tell their older kids about the fatal shooting on the set of the actor's film Rust. The mom of seven, 38, opened up in a new interview with Extra about the heartbreaking experience when she and Alec explained what happened to their older two kids, daughter Carmen, 9, and son...
