Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade.
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
King Charles and Princess Diana welcomed two royal kids during their marriage: William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince William and Prince Harry have been through quite a lot together. As the children of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, the royal brothers were often referred to as the "heir and spare" — and the adage has stuck with the siblings as they've each navigated their lives in the royal spotlight. The first son of Charles and Diana, Prince William was born in June...
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Watch Jennifer Hudson Sing Dreamgirls Duet with Glee Alum Amber Riley
The pair sang 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' on Jennifer Hudson's talk show Amber Riley joined Jennifer Hudson for a knockout version of the Dreamgirls song "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" on The Jennifer Hudson Show Monday. Former Glee star Riley, who won The Masked Singer last week, both have ties to the role of Effie in the musical. Hudson's Effie was an Oscar-winning career-maker in 2006 for the American Idol alum, while Riley took to the London stage in the role...
Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of Cheers Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer
The actress' death was confirmed by her children on Monday evening: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother" Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with...
Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Kirstie Alley died on Monday following a battle with cancer that was only "recently discovered," according to her family. She was 71.
Dean McDermott's Son Jack Defends Dad and Tori Spelling, Says Mom Is Adding 'Strain' to Family
Dean McDermott's son Jack called out mom Mary Jo Eustace on Instagram for her "decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs Dean McDermott's son Jack is calling out his mom Mary Jo Eustace after claiming she "spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs. On Monday, the 24-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which he noted he is "no longer able to stay...
Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on Wheel of Fortune
"We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters," Vanna White exclusively tells PEOPLE Vanna White is nowhere near ready to say goodbye to Wheel of Fortune. The TV personality has built a lasting legacy on the long-running game show, which premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford as co-hosts. White — who is coming up on her 40th anniversary with the series — has co-hosted the show with Pat Sajak for the last several decades. They've gone...
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian with ex Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady is showering his little girl with love on her birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a sweet post on Instagram Monday in honor of daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday. Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and he's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the cute shot, Brady embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
The Duke of Sussex also spoke about the "dirty game" of the media: "There's leaking, but there's also planting of stories" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing their side of the story. The Duke of Sussex, 38, addressed how the dynamics of the British royal family and the "dirty game" with the media ultimately led to the couple stepping back from their senior royal roles in a new Netflix trailer. Early Monday morning, the global streamer revealed that volume one of the couple's highly anticipated series, Harry & Meghan, will debut...
Married at First Sight Sets Season 16 Premiere Date, Unveils New Specials and 'Shocking Twists'
The hit matchmaking series will return to Lifetime on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET Calling all Married at First Sight fans! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Lifetime matchmaking series will officially return with expanded 90-minute episodes for its "Sweet 16" season, premiering on Jan. 4. The 23-episode season will feature 10 Nashville-based singles — Airris, Jasmine, Christopher, Nicole, Clint, Gina, Mackinley, Domynique, Shaquille and Kirsten — who are ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series follows each couple as they tie the knot, head...
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors
The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney Is 'Best Combination of Gentleman and Playmate': 'He Really Sees Me'
"He thinks so far outside of himself that, at times, it's hard to imagine when he finds the time to rest," Julia Roberts said of friend George Clooney Julia Roberts is giving major kudos to her longtime friend George Clooney. The actress, 55, was on hand Sunday at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., where she took the stage — wearing a dress covered in photos of Clooney, 61 — to honor him. "Not only is he handsome and talented in all mediums he chooses to...
See How Christina Hall Transformed Pre-Teen Daughter Taylor's Bedroom: 'Coming Together'
Christina Hall shares her 12-year-old daughter with ex Tarek El Moussa Christina Hall is showing off her 12-year-old daughter's chic new space. On Saturday, the Christina in the Country star shared some glimpses of daughter Taylor's bedroom, which the HGTV personality has been doing some redecorating work on. The tween's space looks neat and peaceful in neutrals, with her name in big trendy lettering on the wall. "Taylor's room coming together 💕," the mom of three, 39, captioned the Instagram Reel. "She wanted white chevron walls with a swinging...
90 Day: Michael Packs Up and Tells Angela to 'Marry' Billy When She Refuses to Cancel Canada Trip
Sunday night's episode marked the first time Michael threatened to leave their marriage — and Angela admitted she's usually been the one to walk away On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? it seemed Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were about to end their relationship — yet again. But this time Michael was the one threatening to leave. The couple's ongoing fight about her plans to travel to Canada to help care for her ailing "crush" Billy escalated when Michael asked Angela not...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — earlier this week Sterling Skye is one proud big sister! Days after Brittany Mahomes welcomed her second child — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — with husband Patrick Mahomes earlier this week, the star shared a sweet photograph of daughter Sterling, 21 months, bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram Saturday. "She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of...
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was featured in the new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, with footage of paparazzi surrounding her Prince Harry is opening up about his motivation to protect his wife, Meghan Markle. A new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show dropped on Monday morning, in which Harry says he was "terrified" by the amount of media attention that Meghan received. "I didn't want history to repeat itself," Harry said as footage showed cameras flashing — both on Meghan and Harry as well as...
Adam Sandler Says He Feels Old Recovering from Hip Surgery: I'm 'Unable to Tie My Own Shoe'
The actor, 56, has been recovering from a hip surgery in September, and was previously using a cane for mobility Adam Sandler is sharing an update on his recovery from hip surgery. The Uncut Gems star spoke to PageSix at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City and revealed that although his recovery is going well, it's made him feel old. "It's only painful to say out loud," Sandler joked to the outlet. "I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged,...
