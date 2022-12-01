ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wanted For Stealing Power Washer, Cultivator, 2 Lawn Mowers, From Selden Home Depot

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing a power washer, a cultivator, and two lawnmowers from a Selden store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing a power washer, a cultivator, and two lawn mowers from a Long Island store.

A man stole the products, valued at about $1,500, from Home Depot in Selden at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The store is located at 401 Independence Plaza, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Mary Liz
4d ago

I'm really starting to think that I'm one of the very few who actually PAY for merch at Home Depot!!....I really need a snow blower, guess I can pick one up at Home Depot for freeeeee!

Guest
4d ago

If they don't want to stop them or have undercover police in their stores...They deserve what they get...After the fact does not always turn out that well for the stores..

C. Vanessa
4d ago

I gotta get to Home Depot I have some Christmas shopping to do, i like that you get the five finger discount there< sarcasm

