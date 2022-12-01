Man Wanted For Stealing Power Washer, Cultivator, 2 Lawn Mowers, From Selden Home Depot

Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing a power washer, a cultivator, and two lawnmowers from a Selden store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing a power washer, a cultivator, and two lawn mowers from a Long Island store.

A man stole the products, valued at about $1,500, from Home Depot in Selden at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The store is located at 401 Independence Plaza, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

