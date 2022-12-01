ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Biden welcomes Macron amid friction over US climate law

By SYLVIE CORBET, MATTHEW DALY and AAMER MADHANI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuFGC_0jTqwSQX00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the long-standing U.S.-French relationship, but these are friends with differences. The French leader is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticize aspects of his ally's signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe.

Biden was to honor Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency Thursday evening. First, the presidents are holding talks in the Oval Office that officials from both sides said were expected to largely center on efforts to stay united in their response to Russia's war in Ukraine and to coordinate their approach to an increasingly assertive China.

Hundreds of people gathered on the South Lawn on a sunny, chilly morning for a pomp-filled official arrival ceremony that included a 21-gun salute and review of troops. Ushers distributed small French and American flags to the guests who gathered to watch Biden and Macron start the state visit.

Both leaders at the ceremony paid tribute to their countries' long alliance while acknowledging the difficult moments ahead as the two nations struggle to maintain Western unity that is showing some wear nine months into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“The choices we make today and the years ahead will determine the course of our world for decades to come,” Biden said. “And the United States could not ask for a better partner in this work in France.”

Amid the talk of unity, differences were shadowing the visit.

Macron has made clear that he and other European leaders are concerned about the incentives in a new climate-related law that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.

He criticized the legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, during a luncheon Wednesday with U.S. lawmakers and again during a speech at the French Embassy. Macron said that while the Biden administration's efforts to curb climate change should be applauded, the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies.

“The choices that have been made ... are choices that will fragment the West," Macron said. He said the legislation “creates such differences between the United States of America and Europe that all those who work in many companies (in the U.S.), they will just think, ‘We don’t make investments any more on the other side of the Atlantic.’”

He also said major industrial nations need to do more to address climate change and promote biodiversity.

In an interview that aired Thursday on ABC's “Good Morning America,” Macron said the U.S. and France were working together well on the war in Ukraine and geopolitics overall, but not on “some economic issues." The U.S. climate bill and semiconductor legislation, he said, were not properly coordinated with Europe and created “the absence of a level playing field.”

Earlier, he had criticized a deal reached at a recent climate summit in Egypt in which the United States and other wealthy nations agreed to help pay for the damage that an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries. The deal includes few details on how it will be paid for, and Macron said a more comprehensive approach is needed — "not just a new fund we decided which will not be funded and even if it is funded, it will not be rightly allocated.″

The blunt comments follow another low point last year after Biden announced a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia, undermining a contract for France to sell diesel-powered submarines. The relationship has recovered since then with Biden acknowledging a clumsy rollout of the submarine deal and Macron emerging as one of Biden’s strongest European allies in the Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Macron at the arrival ceremony stressed the need for the U.S. and France to keep the West united as the war continues.

“Our two nations are sisters in the fight for freedom,” Macron declared.

As for the Inflation Reduction Act, the European Union has expressed concern that tax credits, including those aimed at encouraging Americans to buy electric vehicles, would discriminate against European producers and break World Trade Organization rules.

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday that he believes parts of the law aren’t compatible with the WTO.

“I believe that this view is largely shared by those countries that are committed to a multilateral trading order,” he told reporters in Berlin. “The Americans know that we see it that way and the European Commission will have told them this too.”

Macron planned to make his case to U.S. officials against the subsidies, underscoring that it’s crucial for “Europe, like the U.S., to come out stronger ... not weaker” as the world emerges from the tumult of the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a senior French government official

Macron also planned to seek exceptions to the U.S. legislation for some European clean energy manufacturers, according to a French official who requested anonymity under the presidency’s customary practices.

Biden administration officials have countered that the legislation goes a long way in helping the U.S. to meet global goals to curb climate change.

Macron raised eyebrows earlier this month in a speech at a summit in Bangkok when he referred to the U.S. and China as "two big elephants" that are the cusp of creating "a big problem for the rest of jungle." His visit to Washington also comes as both the U.S. and France are keeping an eye on China after protests broke out last weekend in several mainland cities and Hong Kong over Beijing's "zero COVID" strategy.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, came to the U.S. bearing gifts carefully tailored to their American hosts, including a vinyl and CD of the original soundtrack from the 1966 film “Un Homme et une Femme,” which the Bidens went to see on their first date, according to the palace.

Macron will be hosted by Harris for a lunch at the State Department before the evening state dinner for some 350 guests, a glitzy gala to take place in an enormous tented pavilion constructed on the White House South Lawn.

___

Corbet reported from Paris. Associated Press writers Frank Jordans in Berlin and Chris Megerian and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and European Union agreed Monday to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at a meeting of the bilateral bilateral Trade and Technology Council,...
960 The Ref

Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing

TORONTO — (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said Monday it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization said it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cybersecurity experts to investigate. Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of...
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
960 The Ref

Lockheed teams with Israel's Rafael on laser defense

JERUSALEM — (AP) — U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp. and Israeli defense contractor Rafael on Monday said they will team up to develop a high-energy laser system to defend against aerial attacks. The system will be based on " Iron Beam," a laser missile-defense system that Rafael...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking...
960 The Ref

US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the...
960 The Ref

Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela's socialist government was arrested Monday on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. David Rivera, a Republican who served from 2011 to 2013, was arrested at Atlanta’s...
960 The Ref

In the Ruins of Chernobyl, Ukraine waits for Russia — again

KYIV — The Belarusian border with Ukraine is 674 miles long. But one of the most strategically important areas of it lies directly north of Kyiv, in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the largely abandoned, heavily irradiated area around the Soviet nuclear power plant that melted down in 1986. Russian forces occupied the area from Feb. 24 until April 2, when they withdrew after a fierce Ukrainian counteroffensive.
960 The Ref

Honduras suspends rights in 2 big cities amid gang crackdown

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — (AP) — Honduras became the second country in Central America to impose a state of exception suspending some constitutional rights to help fight street gangs when a decree took effect Monday. The extraordinary measures target the capital Tegucigalpa and the northern business hub of San...
The Holland Sentinel

Dale Wyngarden: We always seem to have a short-sighted approach

Winston Churchill reminded us of the old adage that “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried from time to time.” History has given us a handful of enlightened benevolent dictators, but the benevolence came from the individual, not from dictatorship as a great way of governing. So here we are, living in a country where 50 different states, each with two voting senators regardless of size or population,...
TheConversationAU

This latest increase in RBA interest rates might well be the last, for some time

You might not know it from reading Tuesday’s statement announcing Australia’s eighth consecutive increase in interest rates, but our Reserve Bank might finally have done enough. The statement says inflation is still “too high” and that the bank expects to increase rates further, although it is “not on a pre-set course”. But, as it happens, the bank is unlikely to increase rates again for a further two months. The board doesn’t meet in January, meaning the nine weeks between now and its first meeting for 2023 on February 7 will provide an unusually long time for reflection – the first after eight...
960 The Ref

Russia fires more missiles, claims Kyiv hit its air bases

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Moscow unleashed another massive missile barrage in Ukraine on Monday, striking homes and buildings and killing civilians, hours after the Kremlin claimed Ukrainian drones struck two air bases deep inside Russian territory. The unprecedented attack in Russia threatened a major escalation of the...
960 The Ref

Stocks slide as strong data suggests Fed has more to do

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Monday after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve's difficult fight against inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, its third straight drop. The slide more than offset the index's gains last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped...
960 The Ref

Confusion over Iran's religious police as women drop hijab

CAIRO — (AP) — Confusion over the status of Iran’s religious police grew as state media cast doubt on reports the force had been shut down. Despite the uncertainty, it has appeared for weeks that enforcement of the strict dress code has been scaled back as more women walk the streets without wearing the required headscarf.
960 The Ref

World Cup betting down in Las Vegas but higher than expected

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The World Cup may be the globe's biggest sporting event, yet in the United States in the fall, it competes with a full sports betting calendar. Las Vegas sportsbook directors weren't overly optimistic the betting would be higher than the 2018 World Cup, which was played in the more usual summer months in Russia. And, they were correct about the Qatar event.
960 The Ref

Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
960 The Ref

Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan's top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly. Two of the candidates who denied President Joe Biden's victory in the state have announced plans to...
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: US power grid has long faced terror threat

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. What they haven't named yet is a suspect or a motive. Whatever the reason, the shooting serves as a reminder of why experts have stressed the need to secure the U.S. power grid. Authorities have warned that the nation's electricity infrastructure could be vulnerable targets for domestic terrorists.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
95K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy