ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjrzC_0jTqvrGN00
One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing shortages in healthcare, second only to staff shortages in the retail sector (35%), a new poll found. Photo by JR/Pixabay

One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing shortages in healthcare, second only to staff shortages in the retail sector (35%), the poll found.

Further, more than two in three (68%) of people who needed healthcare during the past six months experienced delays or challenges in getting the care they need.

More than half (57%) blamed staffing shortages for the lack of care, and experts told HealthDay Now that these folks aren't wrong.

Nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers are burned out after three years of the pandemic, and some are choosing to leave the profession, the experts said.

"We were the frontline," said Kelly Morgan , a labor and delivery nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and chair of the Massachusetts Nursing Association. "We were the people that were fighting this pandemic, and we were exposed every day. The triggers that come along with that are the constant stress and mental fatigue, physical fatigue -- in essence, like PTSD from that environment."

As a result, morale has suffered, and people are walking away, Morgan told HealthDay Now.

"In many hospitals, people felt like, you're throwing us to the wolves, and you're not helping us and providing us the necessary resources that we need -- the personal protective equipment, that sort of stuff," Morgan said. "And it still hasn't changed three years in. Our nursing turnover is huge.

"They're like, I don't want to do this anymore," Morgan continued. "I don't want to do bedside nursing anymore. I'm leaving the bedside, and going to work in an ambulatory clinic, or I'm going to completely leave nursing as a profession at all, because this is just not what it was like to be a nurse before."

Doctors and nurses leaving the profession has a direct effect on the ability of patients to receive care, particularly in rural areas, said Brock Slabach , chief operations officer for the National Rural Health Association.

Rural hospitals hit hardest

"This constellation of provider shortages has created huge gaps in the ability for hospitals to serve their rural communities in an effective way," Slabach told HealthDay Now.

"What's happened is that the facilities have scaled back their ability to admit patients and to provide care," said Slabach, who has more than 21 years of experience as a rural hospital administrator. "Instead of having 25 beds open, they may only have 10 beds because they can adequately staff that. Then what happens is you have patients possibly being stacked in the emergency room."

People also are showing up to the hospital sicker, suffering from health problems that could have been nipped in the bud with prompt treatment, Morgan said.

"It's trickled down to every single discipline," Morgan said. "It's just halted the care delivery system, and that's why so many people are showing up to the emergency room to have their primary care, because they can't access the services."

For example, someone with COVID could avoid the ER if they got a timely diagnosis and prompt access to antiviral drugs, Morgan said.

"But they didn't, and now here they are three weeks later sick with COVID pneumonia requiring respiratory support and admission to the hospital," Morgan said.

The American healthcare system will need to provide better support to its workers if it wants to build back capacity, Morgan said.

"We don't need adoration every day," Morgan said. "We're not asking for that. We're asking for the proper staffing, equipment, space and resources to take care of our patients safely on a daily basis and provide the care that we have always been able to provide them, without them knowing that we're facing these challenges."

As things stand now, Morgan worries that stressed-out doctors and nurses aren't providing the best care to patients.

"I'm sure that there are days that people aren't as cheerful as they normally were, don't feel as compassionate as they did, even though we're trying not to deliver that message to our patients," Morgan said.

Creating better work environments

There also are practical matters that interfere with care. Due to staffing shortages, nurses try to "cluster" care, Morgan said -- for example, changing a dressing and providing medications during the same room visit rather than seeing the patient twice.

As a result, there "may be a significant time before we come back again, unless there is a need," Morgan said. "You're trying to give that care to the rest of your patients as well," but patients can wind up feeling neglected.

Rebuilding hospital capacity will take a community effort, with towns and cities working to make themselves inviting for potential healthcare professionals, Slabach said.

Hospitals also will need to pay better and create a culture "that allows for the employee to thrive in the practice that they've chosen," Slabach said.

"This means that really looking at all of those policies and procedures that would detract from somebody that would want to fulfill the mission that they have in their lives to serve people," Slabach said. "We find that most people really have a missionary spirit. They want to be of service, they want to be of use to others. So we need to make sure that our facilities are providing the environment for them to be able to do that work in the way that they hoped to."

That's easier said than done, given the financial crunch facing many rural hospitals, he noted.

About 140 U.S. hospitals have closed since 2010, including 19 in 2020 alone, Slabach said. Extra money for dealing with the pandemic has helped financially strapped hospitals stay afloat, but that funding has stopped.

"We're anticipating some very rough days ahead, in terms of hospital closures, hospital finances which could lead to closure," Slabach said.

But without action, there's the continued risk that longtime nurses like Morgan will walk away.

Morgan said she's thought about quitting "more than I care to remember in the last few years."

"I always used to think I am so lucky, how am I so lucky that this is what I get to do for a living," Morgan said. "And I have not had many of those days in the last two and a half years. And that's disheartening. Because a nurse goes into nursing because they want to help, and they want to take care of people. They want to nurture and make people well again. And it hasn't felt like we've succeeded at that."

More information

The University of Southern California has more about staffing shortages in healthcare .

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 67

Rebecca Ludke Carraway
3d ago

WELL DUH…it started with Obama’s “paid for performance” surveys, where a member of the public gets to rate the job I did, as a trained professional of almost 20 years, but ok. Let’s don’t pay a hospital because a patient couldn’t eat for a valid medical reason. 🙄THEN we were tossed aside because of scientifically invalid reasons related to the ineffective “vaccines” with complete silence from national and state nursing associations. What did the powers that be expect to happen? We are constantly understaffed. It’s dangerous. If you have a family member in the hospital, you need to stay with them and you need to HELP them. We simply can’t do it all.

Reply(1)
18
Call me Miss Sassy pants
3d ago

When you forced us to take vaccines just so we could keep doing what we love and the only career we have only had. I don’t know anything else. When pateints are allowed to threaten us and or our job without any support from our physicians. When we’re written up for overtime but can’t help it because we care. When management tells us to not care so much and then tells us overtime is necessary. When your patient load increases by 400% and they tell you there is no help in sight. When you ask for a raise to feel some sort of compensation for the work you do and they tell you no.

Reply
21
Jackie Lowry
3d ago

I blame the state. because they let them they allow them to , only put a certain amount of people's on the floor because they don't want to pay. and if you people care anything about your family I'm telling you either you investigate before you put them in there . or you keep them at home and get a provider because there's nobody there to take care of them. they don't want to pay that's the whole thing. just to let you know the hospital works with the nursing homes they must get a percentage every time they put a person in them cuz they too quick to tell you to put them in there they don't have to be for nothing all they need therapy put them in a nursing home they can do therapy at home they have home therapy..

Reply(1)
10
Related
HealthDay

Type of Medicare Could Influence Cancer Patients' Outcomes

Following cancer surgery, Medicare Advantage patients are less likely to survive than people covered by traditional Medicare. Medicare Advantage enrollees have more limited options for doctors and hospitals, so are less likely to be treated at a top facility. Prior authorization requirements also delay treatment for Medicare Advantage patients. MONDAY,...
campussafetymagazine.com

CMS Warns Hospitals to Prioritize Patient, Employee Security

The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is warning hospitals that they must protect their employees and patients from violence that is increasingly happening at healthcare facilities. The memo, issued by CMS on Monday, cited statistics from an April 2020 Bureau of Labor...
The Hill

Who cares? Why it matters your health care provider is nice to you

As national pediatric associations call for a national emergency response to unprecedented levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza that are overwhelming U.S. health care systems with hospitalizations of children and seniors, it is critical to examine what good health care looks like. Almost every health care setting utilizes...
infomeddnews.com

Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System

Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
HealthDay

The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing...
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
MedicalXpress

A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic

Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
TheDailyBeast

Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying

Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
2minutemedicine.com

Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality

1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
BGR.com

This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says

Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
492K+
Followers
69K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy