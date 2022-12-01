Read full article on original website
tbs333
4d ago
Same boat here I'm independent but have been voting the straight republican line even though I disagree with them on many issues but see them as the lessor of two evils lately.
Related
NJ.com
New Jerseyans overwhelmingly want to ditch ballots that favor party candidates | Opinion
Political insiders have long known that New Jersey’s corrupt ballot design system is designed to reward connected candidates at the expense of the constituents they purport to represent.
NJ.com
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.
NJ.com
Murphy appoints first transgender cabinet member in N.J. history
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he will appoint Allison Chris Myers as acting chair of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, which he said makes her the first transgender member of a governor’s cabinet in state history. Myers will replace outgoing chair Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis...
NJ.com
Murphy’s plot to avoid blame for more than 200 vets’ deaths | Editorial
After 2½ years, 2.4 million Covid cases, 35,000 deaths, and a veterans’ care sector careening beyond his control, Gov. Murphy has decided that the time is just right for someone to mark his pandemic report card. His administration has hired a team of white-shoe legal power players for...
NJ.com
Sorry, N.J. National Democrats oppose state’s request to be one of the first to hold presidential primary in 2024.
(This story was updated late Friday afternoon to include the vote by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee.) Democratic National Committee officials on Friday approved five states to go first in the 2024 Democratic primary season — and New Jersey was not on the list. The...
NJ.com
New Jersey’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives | Opinion
The recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court in the Bruen decision has determined individual citizens have a right to be in public with a concealed loaded firearm regardless of whether they can demonstrate a legitimate reason or concern for their safety. Ironically, this will undoubtedly cost the lives...
NJ Gov. Murphy, Hunter Biden at White House state dinner
It was a who's who of the famous and infamous during a White House state dinner for French President Emmanual Macron. Among the guests Thursday night were Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy. Among those at the first state dinner of President Joe Biden's administration was his embattled son...
NJ.com
Looming Real ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Drivers nervously watching the clock tick down on a May 2023 deadline to obtain a Real ID driver’s license to use as identification for domestic air travel got a reprieve Monday after the federal Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline by two years. The May 3, 2023, deadline...
insidernj.com
‘Authentically the North Star’ – New Jersey Honors Senator Ronald L. Rice
NEWARK – New Jerseyans came here from all corners of the state on Saturday to honor retired state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28) as an uncompromising, often lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Rice stepped down in August after a 36-year career in the state senate. “This...
NJ.com
N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
NJ.com
N.J.’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ admits to 5 more murders in N.Y.
New Jersey’s notorious “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty Monday to five murders on Long Island decades ago, authorities said. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 76, has been serving life in prison after admitting he killed 11 women and girls in New Jersey and New York beginning in the 1960s. He appeared virtually Monday in a Mineola, New York, courtroom from South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County.
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
More NJ homes are owned by institutions, report finds. That's hurting affordability.
A state report finds institutional investors are buying up homes in many New Jersey communities, making it harder for families and individuals to purchase them. A report by the Department of Community Affairs released Thursday found a 2.5% increase in institutional homeownership between 2012-2020. [ more › ]
How the New Car Lemon Law works in New Jersey
Some vehicles just weren't meant to work. But do you have the patience to put in your own work to get reimbursed?. New Jersey's Lemon Law is considered to be among the best in the country. One can only benefit, though, by actually knowing the rules. Am I eligible for...
NJ.com
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
Fairfield Sun Times
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
NJ stormwater utilities face stigma of 'rain tax' — but other flooding solutions are in play
A man walks through a flooded street in Hoboken, New Jersey on Sept. 2, 2021, the morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the area. New Jersey passed a law allowing for the utilities in 2019. So far, no community has put one in place. [ more › ]
marijuanamoment.net
New Jersey Marijuana Regulators Approve Rules For Public Cannabis Consumption Areas
New Jersey marijuana regulators approved rules for “public cannabis consumption areas” on Friday, bringing the state one step closer to providing the social use option to adults and patients. Adult-use cannabis shops opened in April, but advocates have emphasized the need to implement regulations that give people additional...
