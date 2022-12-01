ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Insane 62-Inch Box Jump: "Spider-Man."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 4 days ago

NBA fans were in awe of Ja Morant pulling off an unbelievable 62-inch box jump.

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

There are players in the NBA who rely on their supreme skill set to dominate the league. On the other hand, there are a few who are simply blessed with a sheer amount of athleticism that they pull off unimaginable plays during the game. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant certainly falls in the latter category.

Although Ja Morant hasn't been in the league for a long time, he has already become a fan-favorite with his enjoyable brand of basketball. Ja recently credited Derrick Rose for paving a path to the NBA for athletics guards .

Anyway, speaking of Morant's game, there's hardly any game when fans do not see the 6'3" guard pull off insane moves. But how about Morant's moves off the court?

Ja Morant Pulls Off An Insane 62-Inch Box Jump

Ja Morant's official vertical jump is listed at 44 inches. That's well above the NBA average, but is that Morant's limit? Certainly not. In a viral clip on Twitter, Morant can be seen casually pulling off an unbelievable 62-inch box jump. No, we are not kidding. Take a look at the amazing clip below:

Upon seeing this short clip of Morant turning on the jets, NBA fans were in disbelief. Here's how the fans reacted to it. Spoiler alert - Most fans were amazed by Morant's amazing vertical leap.

While most fans were amazed at seeing Morant's insane hops, a few fans pointed out the fact that it wasn't technically a box jump. Since for it to be a box jump, the person in question needs to stand still and then attempt the jump. Regardless, it was amazing to see Morant pull this off.

As of now, Morant seems like the perfect player . But considering that he relies a lot on his athleticism, as he gets older, he needs to add more skills to his arsenal. We have seen many super-athletic NBA players lose their touch after getting older.

