ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Pair of former Sooners included on ESPN's top 25 players under 25 in the NFL

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnaSl_0jTqu3lH00

The NFL is filled with Sooners who are making quite a name for themselves. From offensive linemen Trent Williams and Lane Johnson to tight end Mark Andrews, Oklahoma is well-represented among some of the best teams in football in 2022.

ESPN took a look at the top 25 NFL players under 25 (ESPN+), and a pair of former Sooners greats were included on the list.

Coming in at No. 9 is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Here’s what ESPN had to say about the former Heisman finalist.

Hurts is the picture of the modern quarterback, with an ability to beat defenses with his legs, intermediate timing passing and stretching the field vertically. He’s efficient, instinctive and explosive. Hurts has risen from Day 2 draft prospect in 2020 to franchise quarterback in 2022, leading the Eagles to 10-1 atop the NFC. His 60 career touchdowns (39 passing, 21 rushing) tell the story of his dual-threat ability, and his completion percentage made a jump from 61.3% last year to 67.3% this year. – Miller, ESPN

Hurts is having a fantastic season for the 10-1 Eagles. He’s third in the NFL in passer rating and fourth in QBR. He’s completing 67.3% of his passes this season and has thrown 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the year. Only Tom Brady has thrown for fewer interceptions among quarterbacks who’ve made all 11 starts this season.

Coming in at No. 19, Hurts’ former teammate and NFC East rival, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

A lean but explosive wideout, Lamb has strong hands and the ability to contort his body to haul in catches. He’s on pace for his second 1,000-yard receiving season after stepping into the No. 1 wide receiver role for the Cowboys and proving to be a consistent target no matter the quarterback. Lamb is also versatile, showing an ability to win outside and from the slot, and 44 of his 64 catches this season have gone for first downs. Reid

Lamb is the No. 5 wide receiver on the list, behind Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, Seattle’s DK Metcalf, and Miami’s Jaylen Waddle.

Lamb is having a strong year for the 8-3 Cowboys, who are two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East. He’s 10th in the NFL with 64 receptions and seventh with 857 receiving yards. His five touchdown receptions are tied with Justin Jefferson for 13th in the league, and he’s tied for fifth in receptions for a first down with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams in first with 44.

The Dallas Cowboys bet on CeeDee Lamb taking a step into star wide receiver territory when they traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. And so far that’s paid off. He’s been a huge part of the Cowboys’ offensive attack and is the No. 1 target on one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Another former Sooner received honorable mention from ESPN, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

Humphrey’s pass block win rate of 97.6% ranks third overall in the NFL this year. He’s a nuanced technician who brings key intangibles to the middle of the Chiefs’ offensive front, and he hasn’t allowed a sack yet this season. Bowen

Humphrey is quickly gaining a reputation for being the best center in the NFL just two years into his career. Playing for Andy Reid and providing front-of-pocket protection for Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are 9-2 and have the best record in the AFC.

Offensive lineman Anton Harrison hopes to be the next Sooner to take a step into stardom as he announced on Wednesday his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence: 'The word to describe it is embarrassing'

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence minced no words after the team’s 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. “It’s embarrassing honestly what we put out there in such a big game for us. I mean, that’s the word to describe it, it’s embarrassing,” Lawrence said. “I mean, this is a playoff game for us and we go out there and laid down. Credit to them, those guys, those guys whooped us.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said about embarrassing 35-10 loss to Eagles

The Tennessee Titans were 100 percent outclassed by the Philadelphia Eagles in all phases of the game in Week 13, losing in blowout fashion at Lincoln Financial Field, 35-10. Making this loss even harder to stomach was the fact that former Titan and current Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown shined with game-highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (119), and he had two scores.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting the final College Football Playoff rankings: The stage is set

It was the last weekend for college football, until bowl games and the College Football Playoff, that is. And this weekend was nothing but madness. Georgia and Michigan were both going to be in the playoff regardless of the outcome of their games. All TCU and USC needed to do was win. But that didn’t happen. The Trojans were beaten by Utah on Friday night, and TCU was defeated in overtime Saturday by Kansas State.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots. Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a...
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders winners and losers in 27-20 victory vs. Chargers

The Raiders nearly wasted a dominant performance on offense and defense against the Chargers but came out on top, 27-20, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. After a slow start that included two early turnovers, the Raiders offense averaged nearly seven yards per play against Los Angeles, led by wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. The Las Vegas defense didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter, hounding Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert along the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams QB John Wolford threw an embarrassingly bad INT on final play of loss and fans roasted him for it

John Wolford had a rough night behind center for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Wolford replaced the injured Matthew Stafford for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, with Sean McVay opting for the 27-year-old over Bryce Perkins. The decision didn’t end well for the Rams, however, who lost 27-23 after a last-minute Seahawks touchdown to secure the comeback victory.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
238K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy