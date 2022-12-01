Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
J. Pharoah Doss: The tale of Amazon and two Black documentaries
By June 2020, there were protests and riots nationwide over the police killings of Black Americans like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Amazon, the biggest retailer in the world, placed a “Black Lives Matter” banner at the top of its website to “stand in solidarity with the Black community”.
Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump's supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.
‘The Inspection’ Movie Review with Elegance Bratton
Producer and Writer, Elegance Bratton’s self narrative fiction film debut, The Inspection, explores his journey as a young, gay Black man facing the adverse hardships of life and decides to join the Marines. The Inspection is a deeply moving story about the triumph and perseverance needed to not only make it through the grueling routines of basic Marine training, but the strength needed to maintain and value the beauty within one’s own identity.
Voter’s Guide: What To Know Before Hitting The Polls
Voting can be nerve-wracking.Whether you’re voting for the first time or returning to the polls following a hiatus, the process can be overwhelming. To ensure you’re ready to go out and fulfill your 26th amendment right, BIN has put together a checklist of items to prepare you to hit the polls with confidence, whether for the first time or once again.
Affirmative Action — Does it Have a Future?
Supreme Court weighs a potential ban on Affirmative Action. For nearly 60 years, federal government-enacted policies have granted sweeping changes to the workforce and education system as people of all races, colors, creeds, religions and disenfranchised groups advance their pathways in America. Affirmative action, initiated under President Lyndon B. Johnson’s...
J. Pharoah Doss: Profiles in courage and ignorance
Last month was the 60th anniversary of the Cuban missile crisis. This nuclear stand-off occurred 17 years after the United States ushered in the nuclear age by dropping atomic bombs on Japan to end World War II. John F. Kennedy was 28 at the time, and Fidel Castro was 19. Neither man knew they were headed for a Cold War collision.
Warnock, Walker Will Face Each Other Again on Dec. 6
Georgia voters who hoped for a decisive outcome to hotly contested midterm races and an end to the relentless run of campaign ads dominating local airwaves, may have to wait for another month and continue to endure the onslaught of campaign commercials. Following a fiercely fought battle between U.S. Senator...
Ketanji Brown Jackson Sides With Death Row Inmate In First SCOTUS Opinion
Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion since taking office over the summer, siding with an Ohio death row inmate’s claim. On Monday (November 7), Justice Jackson joined fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor in dissent to the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the appeal of Davel Chinn, who was convicted of a 1989 murder in Dayton during a robbery, NBC News reports.
