carolinacoastonline.com
December events at the aquarium
Looking for a new holiday tradition? Join us for a Holiday Craft Night for ages 21 and up. On December 16 from 6:30-8:30 pm the aquarium will host a craft night with Wine and Design on Wheels of Morehead City. Choose to either paint a holiday lighthouse scene or to make a holiday sea glass mosaic. Bring your favorite snacks and beer, wine, or champagne.
newbernnow.com
Maritime Museum to Host Holiday Events — Train Show, Art in the Park, and More
Associate Museum Curator Benjamin Wunderly will talk about the wreck of the Caribsea, a casualty of World War II. On March 11th, 1942, this cargo freighter was sunk by the German U-boat 158 off Cape Lookout. Come learn about the crew’s fate and how these two ships came to cross paths. Free, no registration required. Attend in person in the museum auditorium or watch online via the museum’s Facebook page or Zoom. Sign up for Zoom here.
neusenews.com
WATCH: Kinston's Christmas Parade
Watch the entire Kinston Christmas Parade from Saturday, December 3, 2022. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Lenoir Community College, CappsTrailers.com, and Southern Bank. Also, thank you to our other livestream sponsors: EL Electric, Hengst Family, Lovicks, Southland Flooring, Flatlands Jessup, Heith Harrison Farm Bureau, Dunn & Dalton, Massey Toyota,...
newbernnow.com
See the New Bern Christmas Parade Photo Gallery
The Craven Jaycees hosted the New Bern Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. Enjoy the pictures taken by Tina Adkins. Questions or comments? Send us an email.
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 1, 2 & 3
LESLIE "BUBBIE" CARROLL ASDENTI SR., Harkers Island. Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
WITN
One city rolls in holiday spirit with more than a parade
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the east kicked off the holiday season with an annual Christmas parade and a Christmas market. On the first Saturday in December, the city of Washington holds its Christmas parade. For the last four years, the Harbor District Market has put on a Christmas market in hopes of adding to the holiday atmosphere.
WNCT
People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District
People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Lenoir county...
wcti12.com
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
neusenews.com
Update: KPD announce arrest for damage in Pearson Park
On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD previously released photos of possible subjects involved. On December 5, 2022 Detectives with KPD obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Grey (20) of Lenoir County for Damage to Personal Property. Mr. Grey is believed to be solely responsible for this incident. The warrant for arrest was served and Gray is currently being processed. Thank you to the community for providing information that lead to the identification and arrest of Mr. Gray.
WITN
UPDATE: Daily Reflector editor issues official retraction, apology for inflammatory Bless Your Heart post
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina editor has issued an apology and retraction on its website for an inflammatory post in their online Bless Your Heart column. Bless Your Heart is an anonymous opinion column published both in print and online at the Greenville-based Daily Reflector. The opinions featured include praise, complaints, and other trains of thought about a variety of topics.
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
neusenews.com
Teachers honored for efforts that saved the life of a student
When a student showed signs of extreme distress, the Pink Hill Elementary staff sprang into action. Led by EC teacher Amy Taylor and school data manager Megan Barwick, they used CPR and the AED that all LCP schools are equipped with to stabilize the student until EMT arrived. By all...
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
newbernnow.com
Oath of Office, Appointments, Sale of Sudan Temple, Petition of Citizens, Among Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting Agenda
The meeting will be held on Dec. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. A. Approval of November 21, 2022, Regular Session Minutes. B. Sudan Temple Agreement- Jack Veit and Arey Grady. Craven County has participated...
publicradioeast.org
More than a dozen threats called in to school campuses across NC, some in eastern North Carolina
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in eastern North Carolina, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax. New Bern high school was one of the targets, and officials with the New Bern...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
WITN
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
jocoreport.com
Goldsboro Intersection Will Be Improved
GOLDSBORO – A $17.3 million contract awarded Monday by the N.C. Department of Transportation will improve a complicated Goldsboro intersection and build a new route to connect U.S. 13 and North Oak Forest Road. The North Berkeley Boulevard intersections with Central Heights Road and Royall Avenue, which are bisected...
