ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Fourth quarter interceptions seal comeback win for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It may not feel like it with how things have gone this season, but the Green Bay Packers are officially the winningest team in NFL history. The Packers captured win 787 on Sunday thanks to fourth quarter interceptions from Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon. The cornerbacks helped seal a 28-19 comeback victory over the Bears at Soldier Field.
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...

Comments / 0

Community Policy