GREEN BAY, Wis. — It may not feel like it with how things have gone this season, but the Green Bay Packers are officially the winningest team in NFL history. The Packers captured win 787 on Sunday thanks to fourth quarter interceptions from Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon. The cornerbacks helped seal a 28-19 comeback victory over the Bears at Soldier Field.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
