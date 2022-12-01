Read full article on original website
Related
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Turns Down Massive Deal from Yanks, LA is a Team to Watch
Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge had a huge offer to return to the Yankees but appears to be seeking something huger, and the Dodgers remain on the periphery.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Aaron Judge removes "New York" from his Instagram bio
It's that time of year once again, should SF Giants fans be excited that Aaron Judge removed New York from his social media bio?
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
He's been named an All-Star twice in his career.
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals is out of the Bogaerts sweepstakes
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make
Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
Giants Claim Former Yankees Pitcher Off Waivers
San Francisco picked up this right-hander from the Pirates off waivers, a reliever that made his MLB debut with the Yankees a few years ago
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?
It sure sounds like a deal is about to be made
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets
The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 6