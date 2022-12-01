Read full article on original website
The Coolest (But Also Warmest) Corduroy Suits You Can Buy
A corduroy suit makes quite the statement. The soft yet sturdy fabric, when applied to formal silhouettes, can make a classic suit feel new. Sure, a corduroy suit proves far more casual than a suit made from cashmere, silk or wool, but it breaks up the monotony of bland black or blue business attire.
The Best Home Espresso Machines for Getting Your Caffeine Fix
So, you’ve gotten tired of spending five bucks every day for a latte from your favorite local coffee shop and have decided to take the plunge and buy a home espresso machine. Congratulations, that is indeed a big step. Compared to regular automatic drip coffee machines or the simpler-still pour-over coffee makers, espresso machines are expensive, complicated and, if we’re being honest, intimidating. It can be difficult to know where to start when shopping for one to set up on your kitchen counter, but this guide should make your journey a bit easier.
Huckberry’s Coors Holiday Collection Is the Gift to Give This Year
If you are struggling to find gifts for everyone on your list, Huckberry has you covered with their Huckberry x Coors Holiday Drop. Featuring retro sweaters and cozy beanies, this collection is perfect for the beer lovers on your list. To craft the collection, Huckberry combed through tons of vintage Coors gear to give it the retro throwback feel. Here just in time for the holidays, these custom styles were made in limited batches—so act quickly below.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Thanks to all the news from this year's ISPO Awards, there's a long list of fresh top-tier gear spanning multiple categories – apparel, hard goods, equipment, etc. – and we're here for it all. Favorites include sustainable solutions from brands like Greenholds Climbing Holds, a company developing climbing grips made from recyclable materials, and WNDR Alpine, who’ve designed eco-friendly skis that boast a bio-based algae wall and core. Also notable are Merrell, Helly Hansen and Patagonia, who each brought home awards for inspired, weatherproof designs. The full list of ISPO Award 2022 winners is now available, with a long list of new brands to check out, so get reading – and shopping – asap.
Snap This Vape Device on Any Setup for a Smoother Ride
Say goodbye to hemp wicks, blow torches and butane – it’s time to start riding a smoother wave. G Pen’s Hyer Vaporizer ($250) is a portable vaporizer designed to snap onto any bong, dab rig or "glass-on-glass water piece." The device can be used with concentrate or dry herb thanks to two separate compartments: a quartz concentrate tank and a ceramic herb oven. With five temperature and time settings, it’s easy to adjust every hit. The Hyer also boasts a long-lasting, fast-charging (USB-C compatible) battery that can power up to 30 cycles for wax or 50 for herb. Its battery and heater are separated to ensure no heating elements are exposed, and the tank housing is completely insulated. Couple these safety features with the device’s magnetic modular glass fittings, integrated dab tool and versatility, and you’ve got an excellent gift for the holiday tree lover in your life. As an added bonus, fans can take five percent off today with code: GEARPATROL.
