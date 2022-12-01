Read full article on original website
unionnewsdaily.com
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
NJ.com
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
NJ.com
Maryland’s Kevin Willard gives Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway vote of confidence
Nobody believes in Shaheen Holloway more than his old boss Kevin Willard. And while Willard has No. 13 Maryland off to a perfect 8-0 start, Holloway has struggled a bit in leading Seton Hall to a middling 4-4 record out of the gate. If you purchase a product or register...
Belmar, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Belmar. The Shore Regional High School basketball team will have a game with St. Rose High School on December 05, 2022, 12:45:00. The Shore Regional High School basketball team will have a game with St. Rose High School on December 05, 2022, 14:15:00.
NJ.com
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star
When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
NJ.com
Group 4 Five Stars of the Game: No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands
Millville continued its trend of finding a way to win as the Thunderbolts defeated Northern Highlands 18-14 in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday night. It’s the fifth consecutive win for Millville when trailing at halftime as Northern Highlands led 14-12 at the break at SHI Stadium.
NJ.com
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
NJ.com
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple
Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
NJ.com
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
NJ.com
Rutgers coach Scott Goodale makes roster decision at 184 pounds
A decision that appeared to be trending in this direction just became official. After a sensational start to his Rutgers career, freshman Brian Soldano will remain in the lineup at 184 pounds while sophomore John Poznanski stays in redshirt, coach Scott Goodale said after his team swept a pair of duals Sunday at the Garden State Grapple.
NJ.com
Nike cuts ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving
One month after suspending its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, Nike has officially cut ties with the New Jersey native, according to a report from The Athletic. The development comes after Irving on Oct. 27 Tweeted a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then was suspended by the Nets for eight games before making his return last month.
NJ.com
N.J. Symphony dazzles as former music director returns to podium | Review
As part of their centennial celebration, the New Jersey Symphony is inviting past music directors back to help ring in its 100th season. Hugh Wolff led the orchestra from 1985 to 1993, but hasn’t conducted them in two decades. With about 20 members of the symphony from his tenure still playing, Wolff appeared to feel right at home with his old band.
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57
A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
NJ.com
Rutgers football recruiting calm before the storm: Can Scarlet Knights pull off a late steal?
Rutgers’ football program won’t have any recruits on campus this weekend. Things are quiet, with Rutgers’ football banquet scheduled on Sunday. Coach Greg Schiano was in Florida on Friday, checking in on Rutgers’ Florida commits and any other remaining targets from the Sunshine State. The rest of the staff will bounce around the country, visiting top uncommitted targets to try to convince them to take official visits to Rutgers on Dec. 9.
NJ.com
Mets sign Cy Young Award-winning starter
The New York Mets have bounced back quickly after watching Jacob deGrom sign with the Texas Rangers last week. The Mets signed former Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal Monday. The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. $43.3M per...
NJ.com
‘Scream’ star David Arquette spotted in N.J., and his visit was utterly cinematic
What was David Arquette doing in New Jersey Monday?. Stars, they’re just like us. Turns out the actor was at the Clairidge in Montclair to see a movie. Reps for the theater tell us Arquette took in the 4:15 p.m. showing of “The Fabelmans.”. The Steven Spielberg film,...
NJ.com
Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds to Yankees? Possible motivation for New York
SAN DIEGO — If you’re trying to trade for a player who has requested to be traded from his current team, you want to make sure he actually wants to play for your team. People around the Yankees that NJ Advance Media has spoken with since the start of the MLB Winter Meetings believe that Bryan Reynolds would, in fact, want to play for the Yankees, if general manager Brian Cashman could coax the Pirates to trade him to the Bronx. Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey reported that Reynolds had asked that the Pirates trade him when contract extension talks hit an impasse.
NJ.com
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
onthebanks.com
In order to re-energize Rutgers Football, Greg Schiano must hire from the Outside
By the time groups of Scarlet Faithful were walking into Jersey Mike’s Arena on a sunny mild Thanksgiving Saturday to cheer on the Men’s Basketball team, another disappointing chapter was dwindling on what was once the university’s flagship athletic program. Rutgers football was shut out for the second time, and sustained their seventh conference loss, bringing them to 4-7 on the season, with a Big Ten record of 1-7.
