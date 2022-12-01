Read full article on original website
Rutgers coach Scott Goodale makes roster decision at 184 pounds
A decision that appeared to be trending in this direction just became official. After a sensational start to his Rutgers career, freshman Brian Soldano will remain in the lineup at 184 pounds while sophomore John Poznanski stays in redshirt, coach Scott Goodale said after his team swept a pair of duals Sunday at the Garden State Grapple.
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple
Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
Maryland’s Kevin Willard gives Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway vote of confidence
Nobody believes in Shaheen Holloway more than his old boss Kevin Willard. And while Willard has No. 13 Maryland off to a perfect 8-0 start, Holloway has struggled a bit in leading Seton Hall to a middling 4-4 record out of the gate. If you purchase a product or register...
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star
When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
Group 4 Five Stars of the Game: No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands
Millville continued its trend of finding a way to win as the Thunderbolts defeated Northern Highlands 18-14 in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday night. It’s the fifth consecutive win for Millville when trailing at halftime as Northern Highlands led 14-12 at the break at SHI Stadium.
No. 5 Old Tappan pulls away from No. 4 Delsea to win Group 3 football championship
Old Tappan, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, delivered all season in the important moments. Saturday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 final called for the Golden Knights to show moxie once more, and they did so with a near-perfect fourth-quarter to beat No. 4 Delsea 24-14 at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium.
Nike cuts ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving
One month after suspending its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, Nike has officially cut ties with the New Jersey native, according to a report from The Athletic. The development comes after Irving on Oct. 27 Tweeted a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then was suspended by the Nets for eight games before making his return last month.
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds to Yankees? Possible motivation for New York
SAN DIEGO — If you’re trying to trade for a player who has requested to be traded from his current team, you want to make sure he actually wants to play for your team. People around the Yankees that NJ Advance Media has spoken with since the start of the MLB Winter Meetings believe that Bryan Reynolds would, in fact, want to play for the Yankees, if general manager Brian Cashman could coax the Pirates to trade him to the Bronx. Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey reported that Reynolds had asked that the Pirates trade him when contract extension talks hit an impasse.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Latest Yankees, Aaron Judge update on contract talks
SAN DIEGO — Aaron Judge, his wife and some former and current teammates spent Monday night in a suite at Raymond James Stadium, not far from his home in Tampa, watching the Buccaneers face the Saints. Before the game, Judge appeared on the sidelines, and when a stadium camera beamed his face on the giant scoreboard, it described him as “#99, New York Yankees.”
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Aaron Judge rumors: Yankees, Giants could hear ‘soon’ | Latest updates, buzz
It’s a stressful time for New York Yankees fans. Their superstar slugging outfielder Aaron Judge is a free agent and the subject of seemingly endless rumors as speculation over where he will sign persists. And the talk is only going to heat up with the Winter Meetings taking place this week.
Rangers may raid Mets to build around Jacob deGrom, report says
The Texas Rangers might not be done plucking beloved New York Mets stars out of Queens. It began Friday when it was announced they had signed Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract, ending any aspirations that the ace would remain a career Met. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Mets might be priced out on free-agent pitcher
The New York Mets need starting pitching. And despite losing out on ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the Mets continue to be picky in what types of contracts they’re willing to offer to bolster their roation. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports: Chris Bassitt has been seeking a contract of longer than three years. It doesn’t sound like the Mets are enthusiastic about going four or five years on Bassitt, who turns 34 in February.
