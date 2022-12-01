ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Shooting death of N.J. man, 34, under investigation

A 34-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot on a residential street in Paterson, authorities said. City police responded about 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. The officers found...
NJ.com

Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
NJ.com

Man accused of carjacking vehicle with 2 people inside

A man was arrested for aiding in the carjacking and kidnapping of a pair of people in Paterson last week, authorities announced Monday. At around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, members of the Bloomfield Police Department contacted the Paterson Police Department about a possible kidnapping that had occurred in their jurisdiction earlier, according to a joint statement from the departments and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
NJ.com

More than 50 years after she vanished, cops ID remains of missing N.J. teen

A New Jersey teenager who went missing more than 50 years ago has been positively identified decades after her remains were found along a bike trail during a community clean-up in Monmouth County. Recent advancements in DNA technology — and locating the missing teen’s younger sister in Pennsylvania — helped...
NJ.com

N.J.’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ admits to 5 more murders in N.Y.

New Jersey’s notorious “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty Monday to five murders on Long Island decades ago, authorities said. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 76, has been serving life in prison after admitting he killed 11 women and girls in New Jersey and New York beginning in the 1960s. He appeared virtually Monday in a Mineola, New York, courtroom from South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County.
NJ.com

Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, police say

A Newark student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school, officials said. Police responded to Weequahic High School at around 1:45 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of an armed student, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The student, who authorities didn’t identify, was...
NJ.com

Jersey City real estate investor pleads guilty in loan scam that netted $400K

A Jersey City real estate investor has admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a fraudulent home equity line of credit scheme that led to more than $400,000 in losses to lenders, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday. Anthony Garvin, 52, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty by videoconference on Dec. 2,...
NJ.com

Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say

A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
NJ.com

Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli

Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
NJ.com

Gun control: It’s time to bury the Graves Act | Mulshine

The late Frank X. Graves of Paterson was the last of a lost breed here in New Jersey. He was the Democratic mayor of a big city who was also a right-winger. Graves was notorious for doing things like threatening to arrest people who were behind on their property taxes. He made national news in 1966 when he ordered the arrest of Allen Ginsberg after the poet said at a reading that he had smoked pot near the Great Falls.
NJ.com

Murphy appoints first transgender cabinet member in N.J. history

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he will appoint Allison Chris Myers as acting chair of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, which he said makes her the first transgender member of a governor’s cabinet in state history. Myers will replace outgoing chair Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis...
NJ.com

Did hackers take the technology out of the Hudson County Schools of Technology?

Classes at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses were cut short and all after-school activities were canceled Monday because the district’s internal computer servers were knocked offline. District officials, who did not respond for comment immediately, would not say if the disruption was the...
NJ.com

The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022

Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
NJ.com

N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks

The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy