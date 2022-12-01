Read full article on original website
Shooting death of N.J. man, 34, under investigation
A 34-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot on a residential street in Paterson, authorities said. City police responded about 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. The officers found...
Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Fight over woman led to man being repeatedly run over in N.J. parking lot, cops say
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on Perrine Road...
Man accused of carjacking vehicle with 2 people inside
A man was arrested for aiding in the carjacking and kidnapping of a pair of people in Paterson last week, authorities announced Monday. At around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, members of the Bloomfield Police Department contacted the Paterson Police Department about a possible kidnapping that had occurred in their jurisdiction earlier, according to a joint statement from the departments and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
More than 50 years after she vanished, cops ID remains of missing N.J. teen
A New Jersey teenager who went missing more than 50 years ago has been positively identified decades after her remains were found along a bike trail during a community clean-up in Monmouth County. Recent advancements in DNA technology — and locating the missing teen’s younger sister in Pennsylvania — helped...
N.J.’s notorious ‘Torso Killer’ admits to 5 more murders in N.Y.
New Jersey’s notorious “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty Monday to five murders on Long Island decades ago, authorities said. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, 76, has been serving life in prison after admitting he killed 11 women and girls in New Jersey and New York beginning in the 1960s. He appeared virtually Monday in a Mineola, New York, courtroom from South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County.
Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, police say
A Newark student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school, officials said. Police responded to Weequahic High School at around 1:45 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of an armed student, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The student, who authorities didn’t identify, was...
Jersey City real estate investor pleads guilty in loan scam that netted $400K
A Jersey City real estate investor has admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a fraudulent home equity line of credit scheme that led to more than $400,000 in losses to lenders, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday. Anthony Garvin, 52, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty by videoconference on Dec. 2,...
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say
A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
Residents fighting plan to build ‘mega warehouse’ next to train tracks in N.J. town
Sparta residents are fighting a proposal to build a warehouse in the Sussex County township, alleging local officials amended an ordinance to allow a proposal for an 880,000-square-foot building in an area where a “mega warehouse” is not permitted. Township officials changed an ordinance in February 2021 to...
Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli
Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
Gun control: It’s time to bury the Graves Act | Mulshine
The late Frank X. Graves of Paterson was the last of a lost breed here in New Jersey. He was the Democratic mayor of a big city who was also a right-winger. Graves was notorious for doing things like threatening to arrest people who were behind on their property taxes. He made national news in 1966 when he ordered the arrest of Allen Ginsberg after the poet said at a reading that he had smoked pot near the Great Falls.
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Murphy appoints first transgender cabinet member in N.J. history
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he will appoint Allison Chris Myers as acting chair of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, which he said makes her the first transgender member of a governor’s cabinet in state history. Myers will replace outgoing chair Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis...
Did hackers take the technology out of the Hudson County Schools of Technology?
Classes at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses were cut short and all after-school activities were canceled Monday because the district’s internal computer servers were knocked offline. District officials, who did not respond for comment immediately, would not say if the disruption was the...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
Safety report card says N.J. needs speed cameras to reduce highway traffic deaths
An annual report that ranks each state by whether it has certain safety laws on the books, from teen driver training standards to driving while intoxicated, has added a new criteria – automated speed enforcement. The 2023 Roadmap to Safety report issued annually by the Advocates for Highway and...
