ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Deputies searching for missing Barbour County woman

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcMwv_0jTqs6CC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIo7q_0jTqs6CC00
Brittany Mearns (Courtesy: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department)

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to find a woman who was reported missing.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, 32-year-old Brittany Mearns has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen near Junior. Mearns is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds, said the post. She also has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Missing Persons in West Virginia

Anyone with information about her location should call Lt. Brad Miller at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WDTV

RCSO searching for driver involved in hit-and-run

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last week. Deputies responded to an accident on U.S. Route 219 just outside of Valley Head on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a release from the RCSO. On the scene,...
WDTV

BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to help identify a man wanted for alleged criminal activity late last month. Bridgeport Police Officer Turner is hoping someone can identify the man shown in photos here. He is wanted on a misdemeanor destruction of property investigation.
WDTV

Woman charged for shooting man through window

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman has been charged after officers said she shot a man she knew through a window. Officers with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a shots fired call at a home on Orchard Hill Ln. in Masontown around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a criminal complaint.
lootpress.com

Man found passed out at elementary school arrested for possession

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was charged Thursday after multiple instances of returning to the same Randolph County elementary school property after being asked to leave. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Deputy R.C. Hebb responded to the George Ward Elementary...
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Law Enforcement Find Body of Missing Woman

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced that it had found the body of a missing local woman who had last been seen on Tuesday. Earlier, the police had posted to their Facebook page they had begun the search for a missing female adult. According to a post on the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person flown to a hospital after vehicle, pedestrian accident in Fayette County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a vehicle and pedestrian accident in Fayette County, investigators said. Fayette County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to Sixth Street in German Township at around 5:42 pm. Saturday. A member of the Adah Volunteer...
WDTV

Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
WDTV

Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced on Friday. 48-year-old Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after defrauding customers through his contacting business, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy