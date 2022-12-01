Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Prep Basketball Roundup: Lady Knights fall to Jaguars in 252 Invitational
The Northern Nash varsity girls basketball team fought hard but came up short against Farmville Central, 49-40, in the first game of the 252 Invitational on Saturday at the Rocky Mount Event Center. The Knights (1-3) made several comebacks in the game, but ultimately, clutch shooting and defense by the Jaguars enabled them to hold onto the lead and win the contest. FC (2-2 overall) jumped out to a 6-0...
Rockets outlast 76ers in 2 OTs; Harden 4 for 19 in return
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 27 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 24 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night as James Harden struggled through his return from injury. Harden had 21 points but shot 4 for 19...
