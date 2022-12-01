ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South.
The Northern Nash varsity girls basketball team fought hard but came up short against Farmville Central, 49-40, in the first game of the 252 Invitational on Saturday at the Rocky Mount Event Center. The Knights (1-3) made several comebacks in the game, but ultimately, clutch shooting and defense by the Jaguars enabled them to hold onto the lead and win the contest. FC (2-2 overall) jumped out to a 6-0...
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 27 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 24 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night as James Harden struggled through his return from injury. Harden had 21 points but shot 4 for 19...

