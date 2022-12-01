Read full article on original website
Related
getthecoast.com
GOLDEN TICKETS: Realtors give away nearly $5,000 in cash during Crestview’s Christmas Parade
This past Saturday night, the City of Crestview held their annual Christmas Parade in downtown Crestview that featured 130+ floats. Shortly after the parade, posts on social media began circulating of ‘Golden Tickets’ that were handed out during the parade that included a candy bar, a letter, and cash.
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade features over 90 floats in lineup – Monday, Dec. 5
The 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. along Eglin Parkway from First Street to Hughes Street. With over 95 entries in the lineup, this makes it one of the largest parades in recent years. This year’s parade is sponsored by...
Interactive Christmas village opening in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual Bethlehem Christmas Village opens this week at Captain Anderson’s Marina. The live nativity scene includes live animals, live storytellers and it helps support local charities. While the four-day event is free to attend, coordinators ask the community to bring a toy or food to donate. Visitors […]
getthecoast.com
The 5th annual ‘Grinch Glow Ride’ is back in Fort Walton Beach
It’s that time of year again when local kids are needed on their bikes to chase the Grinch to stop him from stealing Christmas!. Meet at the Livin’ Right Real Estate office in FWB to decorate your bike with glow sticks (provided!), and then chase the Grinch through the neighborhood and back. Afterwards, join in the festivities at the block party.
WEAR
Walton County firefighters help put out house fire in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped put out a house fire in DeFuniak Springs Sunday morning. According to firefighters, they were dispatched to an active structure fire on Hurley Drive around 11 a.m. Firefighters say upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage next...
mypanhandle.com
Fifth annual Holiday Bazaar included over twenty local vendors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over in Panama City, people had the chance to find the perfect gift for their family and friends on Saturday. More than 20 local vendors were at the Panama City Center for the Arts for the fifth annual Holiday Bazaar. The holiday shopping event...
mypanhandle.com
Jaycees Christmas Parade 2022
The annual 2022 Jaycees Christmas Parade took place Saturday, December 3 in Downtown Panama City. You can watch the full parade above.
waltonoutdoors.com
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
tourcounsel.com
Henderson Beach State Park, Florida (with Map & Photos)
This beach, located Florida, has parking ($6), restrooms, showers, and picnic areas. Its sand is white and the sea has little waves. You have to bring umbrellas and chairs.
30a-tv.com
Alaqua Animal Refuge Announces Christmas in the Courtyard on Saturday, December 10
Alaqua Animal Refuge announces a new holiday event, “Christmas in the Courtyard,” to be held Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the organization’s new home. The event is open to the public and the entire family is welcome to participate in the festivities that will take place at the Jumonville Family Welcome Center located at 155 Dugas Way, Freeport, FL.
WJHG-TV
Millville celebrates 20th annual Christmas Parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes the smallest communities have the biggest spirit. Friday, hundreds, if not thousands, came together for the 20th annual Millville Christmas Parade. This may be a tiny town. But when it comes to Christmas spirit, Millville knows how to deck the halls. “It’s very heartwarming....
WJHG-TV
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina. Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food...
wuwf.org
The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'
Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
WEAR
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
WJHG-TV
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding along the way. From the past black and white SUVs and cars, the department will now be debuting a new logo on more than 30 vehicles. These new vehicles...
WEAR
McDonald's gives customers chance at free food for life
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- How does free McDonald's for life sound?. Well, the fast-food chain is now giving their customers a shot at making that a reality. From Dec. 5-25, every order on the McDonald's app gets you a chance to score a "McGold Card" -- or your token to receive free McDonald's for life.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for road, lane closures
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — Eglin Parkway (State Road 85) Road Closure for Fort Walton Beach...
WEAR
66-year-old Crestview man killed in crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 66-year-old Crestview man is dead after a crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County early Monday morning. The crash took place on Stillwell Boulevard and Monterrey Road around 4 a.m. According to a release, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound...
mypanhandle.com
A Freeport teen is making a difference in the lives of foster children
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport teenager is making a difference in the lives of foster children across Florida. For the third year in a row, she’s collecting donations for Christmas. 15-year-old Larae Smith wanted to find a way to make Christmas special for foster children. “Comfort at...
WEAR
3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
Comments / 0