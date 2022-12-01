Read full article on original website
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Utah trolls Caleb Williams writing ‘F--- UTAH’ on fingernails in Pac 12 Championship blowout
Caleb Williams tried to send a message to the Utah Utes for the Pac 12 Championship, but after the Utes blew out USC, they had some some trolling.
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and other Hollywood stars react to the death of Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley died after an "unexpected" battle with cancer. Hollywood stars, including John Travolta, are honoring the actress following her death.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Kirstie Alley died on Monday following a battle with cancer that was only "recently discovered," according to her family. She was 71.
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Air Force unveils B-21 Raider stealth bomber
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Northrop Grumman Corp. unveiled the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider on Friday at the company's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.
George Clooney says twins 'don't really care' he's a star at Kennedy Center Honors with wife Amal Clooney
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney admitted their twins may "someday" believe dad is a star as they walked Kennedy Center Honors red carpet in Washington.
Newt Gingrich issues wake-up call to Republicans: 'Quit underestimating President Biden'
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., recently wrote that winning provides "clarity," and by the metrics that matter, President Biden is winning and Republicans are losing.
Athena Strand's grandfather says he forgave FedEx driver accused of kidnapping, murdering 7-year-old
The grandfather of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed in Texas allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner, said he forgave his granddaughter's accused murderer.
California reparations proposal could mean $223K per person in payments for Black residents
Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Reparations Task Force is claiming that Black state residents who qualify may be entitled to over $200,000 in payouts over historic discrimination.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
California man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police
A California man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a police officer. The man had an arrest warrant for committing a similar crime in July.
Idaho murders: Police provide update on victim's stalker reference, dog found at crime scene
Idaho police on Monday shared several updates in their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, though there are still no suspects.
Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman
A Florida pregnant woman was being brutally assaulted in a Publix parking lot when an armed bystander stopped the attack by pulling out his pistol on the attacker.
Florida man busted after trying to steal from Walmart filled with cops: 'Bad idea, Brad'
A Florida man referred to as "Brad" was arrested after police say he tried to steal items from a Walmart where 40 deputies were holding an event.
USC's Caleb Williams clarifies deleted tweet about TCU quarterback: 'Wasn’t laughing at Max D!'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams said on Twitter Sunday that he wasn't "laughing" at TCU quarterback Max Duggan in response to a video of the distraught signal caller.
Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
