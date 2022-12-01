ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Kirstie Alley died on Monday following a battle with cancer that was only "recently discovered," according to her family. She was 71.
