‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Bill’s Become the Show’s New Waffler

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is one of The Bold and the Beautiful hunks. Between his good looks and his bad-boy demeanor, women swoon over him. He can have his pick of any lady , but like many men, he can’t make up his mind.

Bill Spencer is waffling between the Logan sisters on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful has turned Bill into a waffler. It’s common among men as they can’t choose between two women. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is the original waffler, then Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) took the crown. Now, we know where Liam got his waffling attitude .

Bill’s two greatest loves are Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Recently, the Spencer Publications CEO has been bouncing back and forth between the sisters. First, he pleaded with Katie to take him back , but she rejected him.

Then when he learned Brooke was single, he made a play for her. After Brooke turned him down, Bill wasted no time trying to reconcile with Katie.

Both women rejected Bill Spencer

While any lady would jump at the chance to be with Bill, Katie and Brooke have had enough of the stallion. Both women have been married to the handsome CEO, which led to heartache. Both women will forever be tied to Bill and grateful for his friendship, but nothing romantic will happen again.

Brooke is still pining away for her destiny Ridge. After a brief split, she and Ridge might be headed for a reunion. As for Katie, she’s been single for a while but is ready to get back into the dating game. She’s found a new love interest in Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who recently went through a breakup.

With Brooke and Katie rejecting him, Bill is single and lonely. So what’s next for The Bold and the Beautiful ‘s most eligible bachelor?

Who will be his next love interest on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Bill’s brush with romances hasn’t gone smoothly lately, but that may change. According to Fame 10 , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint Bill will make a big move in his personal life. Could the dastardly CEO pull out his dirty tricks to win back Brooke or Katie?

Or maybe he realizes it’s time to move on. Bill’s grown close to his new friend Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). She, too, is reeling from a divorce, and maybe she and Bill can find love with each other.

Aside from Li, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is also a possibility. Taylor is nursing a broken heart after being dumped at the altar by Ridge. With Ridge and Brooke back together, Taylor and Bill can commiserate about their exes . If their therapy sessions spill over into the bedroom, it will make for a great pairing and jealousy from Ridge and Brooke.