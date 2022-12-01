Read full article on original website
KIMT
Third guilty plea in Mower County drug killing
AUSTIN, Minn. – A third defendant has now pleaded guilty for the 2021 killing of a Mower county man. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, had entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in the death of William Hall. Investigators say Lagunes Silva, Tyrone James Williams, 22 of...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of kidnapping, arson argues restitution sentence
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who took a plea deal in a kidnapping and arson case has argued that the restitution Olmsted County Court assigned him is unfair. Michael Steven Drury, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson in August, and sentenced to 48 months in prison with credit for 334 days served. Drury was also ordered to pay $646,249.00 in restitution after setting fire to a portion of a Pine Island woman’s house.
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester man sentenced to supervised probation on felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court
A Rochester man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on March 11th of this year has been sentenced to supervised probation and time in the sentence to service program. 28-year old Kane Norbert Erickson was...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man faces property damage, arson charges after allegedly setting fire in jail cell
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man incarcerated at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center faces new charges of felony 1st-degree property damage and 3rd-degree arson after allegedly setting a fire in one cell and breaking the windows of another holding area Saturday night. Devon Sackett, 45, was initially...
mprnews.org
Rochester cops put in the hours with teen drivers
It was a couple days after Rochester's first big snow — and Joyous Bellephant's first winter drive, which began with the fine art of scraping ice off a windshield. "Have any information about driving on snow and slush?” she asked her driving teacher. “Yeah. You should drive slower,”...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Faces Dwi Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman arrested on DWI charges after car chase
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rochester woman on multiple traffic and DWI charges after a Friday night car chase. Arak Warwien, 25, faces charges of fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle and on foot; driving while intoxicated; refusing to submit to a breath test; driving after license cancellation; and reckless driving.
Stewartville Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in Cigarette Lighting Mishap
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville woman suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries after she attempted to light a cigarette Saturday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the medical call came in shortly after noon from a residence in the 700 block of South Main St. in Stewartville. Deputies learned the woman, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank, attempted to light a cigarette when the flame from the lighter apparently ignited the oxygen.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman injured after trying to light cigarette while on oxygen
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 55-year-old woman was injured after she tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen and it ignited. The sheriff’s office released the information regarding a weekend medical call as a safety warning for the public. It said it was called at 12:05 p.m. Saturday to...
KCRG.com
Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Decorah on Friday morning. In a press release, police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the shooting that sent one victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
winonaradio.com
Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
winonaradio.com
Winona Traffic Stop Leads to Charges
(KWNO)-County deputies made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street in Altura on Friday, December 2nd, at 6:33 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the passenger resulted in the arrest of Steven Reyburn Thurston, age 39, of Altura, on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance violations for having 2 grams of marijuana wax and other various smoking devices.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman caused small explosion while smoking with oxygen cannula running
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a medical call in the 700 block of S Main Street, Stewartville, where a 55-year-old woman reportedly caused a small explosion while trying to smoke. According to the OCSO, sheriff’s deputies learned that the woman had...
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
winonaradio.com
Law Enforcement Agencies Unify to Serve Search Warrant: Winona Man Arrested
(KWNO)-On Friday, December 2nd, several law enforcement agencies were involved in serving a search warrant at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The search warrant arose from a narcotics investigation. The Winona County Emergency Response Team, along with officers from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Winona...
KIMT
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
kfgo.com
Mower County Sheriff temporarily steps away from duties as workplace investigation begins
AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says he’s temporarily stepping away from his duties, “to handle a variety of medical issues,” as county officials began a workplace investigation of Sandvik, who was re-elected last month. County Administrator Trish Harren said an unnamed person reported...
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
