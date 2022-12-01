Read full article on original website
Kosair Charities hosts a holiday party for kids and their families
The announcement was made by University of Louisville Director of Athletics Josh Heird on Monday afternoon. Jefferson County Public Schools staff offered support at two schools of the young girls who were killed by their father in a murder-suicide Saturday. UofL students look for long-term commitment from their next coach.
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ protest held in Bowling Green Saturday
Make Ends Meet: Holiday Shopping
North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 1 hour ago.
LIVE @ 2 PM: UofL AD on future of the football program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - News conference by Director of Athletics Josh Heird regarding the University of Louisville football program. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville charity organizations are finding ways to feed people’s hearts and stomachs while shedding the light on issues plaguing neighborhoods. Feed Louisville started three years ago in response of community needs during the pandemic. The organization provides 700 meals each day for those in need.
Ford’s new Kentucky battery production plant taking shape
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the otherwise unremarkable line of Jefferson County’s northeastern border with Oldham County, there is a curious “notch” in the border–a rectangular jut of Oldham County that cuts into Jefferson County. Both Tom and Bill submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:...
Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
JCPS offers support following murder-suicide in Valley Station
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is seriously injured after a stabbing in the Newburg Neighborhood Sunday night. Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 PM. Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene. The man was taken...
Satterfield headed to Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield has accepted the head job at the University of Cincinnati, according to member of the UC Athletics administration. “Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham told our...
Scott Satterfield introduced as University of Cincinnati head coach
UofL students look for long-term commitment from their next coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL students found out they will be losing their head football coach to a regional rival, just before playing that rival in a bowl game. It was sudden, surprising and a little awkward. “It’s odd and uncomfortable for all us students,” student Andrew Steinsultz said. “And...
Prospect Doctor substitute teaches for JCPS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School districts nationwide are experiencing a substitute shortage and a decline in funding, which leaves many teachers struggling with limited resources. A Prospect doctor found a small solution that only cost him a few days each month. On Fridays, Dr. Greg Ciliberti is a substitute teacher...
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Yorktown Apartment residents await their fate as Louisville Collegiate School reconsiders turning the complex it into a parking lot. Inside the Cards: Dec. 3 2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. Watch UofL Basketball Head...
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
Crash on Buechel Bypass kills 74 year old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass. Early investigation revealed a passenger...
