cbs17

Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
Daily Beast

‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.

A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being...
texasbreaking.com

Two Persons Found Dead in Car: Toddler, Newborn Unharmed at the Backseat

Two people were found dead in the front seat of a car outside Barnhill Contracting Co. in North Carolina. Employees discovered the bodies while on their way to work, and a newborn and a toddler are both safe in the backseat and suspected to have left in the cold for several hours.
cbs17

Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
cbs17

Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
wpde.com

Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
sandhillssentinel.com

Police investigating power outage as criminal act

Law enforcement is investigating a large power outage as a criminal act, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Officials responded to a number of power substations across Moore County after a widespread power outage occurred on Saturday evening that left at least 38,000 customers without power. A few of...
