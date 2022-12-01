Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
North Carolina busts two illegal migrants with 40 pounds of drugs: police
North Carolina police busted two illegal immigrants for drug trafficking on Nov. 29, after they were found with 40 pounds of high-grade marijuana.
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
Teen mom and baby missing in North Carolina, deputies say
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release.
Oklahoma quadruple homicide: Suspect charged in execution-style murders at marijuana farm
A 45-year-old man was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing four workers at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma last month.
3 teens charged with murder in death of NC man, sheriff says
Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old, all from Maxton, were arrested on Thursday and charged in the death of Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs.
Stolen Latta rescue vehicle recovered in North Carolina; man arrested
Norris was in the Nash County Detention Center on Friday, still awaiting extradition.
Daily Beast
‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.
A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being...
texasbreaking.com
Two Persons Found Dead in Car: Toddler, Newborn Unharmed at the Backseat
Two people were found dead in the front seat of a car outside Barnhill Contracting Co. in North Carolina. Employees discovered the bodies while on their way to work, and a newborn and a toddler are both safe in the backseat and suspected to have left in the cold for several hours.
cbs17
Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Florida man busted after trying to steal from Walmart filled with cops: 'Bad idea, Brad'
A Florida man referred to as "Brad" was arrested after police say he tried to steal items from a Walmart where 40 deputies were holding an event.
cbs17
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
cbs17
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
'He made it this far and was doing so well': Family remembers 19-year-old gas station employee killed in Johnston County stabbing
GARNER, N.C. — Devastation and grief for a local family after 19-year-old William Fitzpatrick was stabbed to death on the job at a Johnston County gas station. One week ago Terry Fitzpatrick received the devastating call about his son being brutally murdered at this gas station. Investigators said the...
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
Found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, man apologizes to Andy Banks' family and his own
RALEIGH, N.C. — A jury quickly found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder Friday afternoon in the death of Andy Banks. After a week of testimony, they deliberated for a little less than two and a half hours before returning unanimous verdicts of guilty on the murder charge and four others.
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
sandhillssentinel.com
Police investigating power outage as criminal act
Law enforcement is investigating a large power outage as a criminal act, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Officials responded to a number of power substations across Moore County after a widespread power outage occurred on Saturday evening that left at least 38,000 customers without power. A few of...
State of Emergency declared, FBI investigating power grid attack in Moore County, sheriff says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A state of emergency has been declared after the electrical power grid was “intentionally attacked” causing a major power outage in Moore County. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office confirmed those details in a news conference Sunday evening. More than 34,000 people in...
Fox News
888K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0