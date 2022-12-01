OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Pixotope, the leading software platform for end-to-end realtime virtual production solutions, is thrilled to announce that the University of Gloucestershire’s School of Creative Industries has officially joined the Pixotope Education Program, the company’s educational and community-building initiative designed to help enable the next generation of Virtual Production talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005088/en/ UK-based University of Gloucestershire has joined the Pixotope Education Program as part of an ongoing effort to educate, train and provide opportunities for the next generation of virtual production talent. Recognizing the need to fill the talent gap in the industry, and as part of their mission to democratize and make virtual production accessible for all creators, Pixotope has developed the Pixotope Education Program. Working with educational institutions, they provide access to the software and tools that drive virtual production while connecting educators and students directly with experts from the industry and global Pixotope community. (Photo: Business Wire)

