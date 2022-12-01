Gas Line Struck By Contractors Working On Prince George's County Project Ties Up Traffic: PD

The incident location in Prince George's County Photo Credit: Twitter/@PGFDNews

There will be “significant impact to pedestrian and vehicular traffic” along a busy roadway in Prince George's County after a gas line was struck by a contractor working in the area.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Prince Georges’s County Fire/EMS Department issued an alert advising that units were dispatched to the intersection of Lakeland Road and Baltimore Avenue in College Park for a reported gas leak after a line was struck.

Officials said that there will be a significant impact on pedestrian and vehicular traffic along Route 1, which was also closed as of approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning between Campus Drive and Melbourne Place.

According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, the leak came as part of the Department of Transportation's US 1 College Park project.

“The contractor was excavating for an inlet when the unmarked gas line was struck," they said. “Traffic is being detoured.”

Motorists and pedestrians have been advised to avoid the area. No timeline for restoration in the area has been announced.

