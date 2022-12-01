Read full article on original website
iontb.com
Mayor Jane Castor accepts resignation of Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O’Connor, following the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O’Connor. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a widely respected, 25-year veteran of the department, will serve as acting chief while a comprehensive national search is conducted.
Jane Castor: "Deeply Disappointed" Over O' Connor Resignation
Mayor Says O' Connor Accomplished "a Lot," but it All Comes Down to Ethics
Bay News 9
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident; mayor cites 'importance of integrity'
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor had been placed on administrative leave after a golf cart incident and interaction with a Pinellas County deputy. Mayor Jane Castor had said Thursday that O'Connor would "face appropriate discipline"
HART CEO narrowly avoids suspension after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor defends her
The board held a tied vote, which means that Le Grand will stay.
Board votes HART CEO can keep job amid employee calls for resignation
A board tasked with reviewing Hillsborough Regional Transit Authority (HART) CEO Adelee Le Grand voted not to suspend her Monday, despite allegations she's creating a hostile work environment for employees.
ssesgauntlet.org
Shot in the foot: Dr. Asplen’s shameful termination
On Tuesday, November 29, after nearly five hours of citizen comment and discussion, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement for the county’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen. It was the wrong choice. Hired in summer of 2020, Dr. Asplen has led Sarasota County Schools...
usf.edu
Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial
A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor resigns amid investigation over flashing badge to get out of traffic violation
She was caught using her badge to get out of a Nov. 12 traffic stop.
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
Bay News 9
A St. Pete Hero who pays it forward
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The kindness of a stranger many years ago was the spark that led a St. Petersburg woman to pay it forward time and time again. Joanne Bracchio is the owner of a cleaning service and the founder of Love Thy Neighbor Florida, a nonprofit spreading that love in a great many ways.
draysbay.com
Rays new stadium proposal would keep them in St. Petersburg. Does anyone care?
The Rays rolled out their latest stadium plan on Friday late afternoon, meeting the final and extended deadline set by St. Petersburg’s Mayor for proposals to redevelop the 86-acre plot that takes up a vast amount of downtown St. Petersburg. Usually moments of new stadium renderings are opportunities for...
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.
The Tenants Bill of Rights is intended to safeguard those who rely on Section 8 vouchers by prohibiting permissible income discrimination. TAMPA, Florida: Renters in Tampa allege housing discrimination persists despite the city council approving a Tenants Bill of Rights earlier this year." We just want to live like everyone else," said Kenneth Lofton, who is seeking a place to reside. "But it's difficult...you know? All you have to do is keep going."
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
crowsneststpete.com
St. Petersburg nursing students receive new simulation equipment
Nursing students will have the opportunity to receive hands-on training with access to simulation equipment due to partnerships with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Foundation and Moffitt Cancer Center. Courtesy of USF Health. By Brianna Bush. Earlier this fall, USF Health announced that for the first time, the College of...
Bay News 9
Tampa police chief on leave after golf cart traffic stop
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief of Tampa has been placed on leave after a video emerged of her flashing her badge from the passenger seat of a golf cart to get out of a traffic ticket. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor placed Chief Mary O'Connor on administrative leave...
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
floridapolitics.com
Space Force launches new regional headquarters in Tampa
Florida officials have sought a Space Force headquarters since early 2019. America’s newest military branch is broadening its footprint in the Sunshine State. On Friday, Space Force opened its second regional headquarters in Tampa under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The broadened operations at MacDill Air Force Base “will play a significant role in supporting CENTCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings,” a Wednesday press note from the command said.
Rising power costs add jolt to holiday season electric bills
How much will having a big Christmas light display cost you this year?
