psychologytoday.com
Creating Positive Self-Talk
Inner dialogue can be either devastating or uplifting, depending on how you focus your words. You can change your inner dialogue to improve your well-being by focusing on and changing the stories you tell yourself. When you find yourself caught in negative self-talk, use simple breathing exercises to disrupt thought...
psychologytoday.com
Abused Men: Five Painful Issues They Face
Being a male victim of abuse is often experienced as shameful. There are many obstacles to getting help, and these men are often isolated and feel helpless. Many are fearful of losing their relationships with their children. Dear Dr. G.,. I am writing this letter to you feeling both embarrassed...
psychologytoday.com
How People Shed Their Conscience
Life is not a game because games are self-contained and life isn't. It's temptingly convenient to treat life as a game with a clear object and rules for maximizing your score. Business, law, and politics encourage a gamer attitude, playing two games with opposite objects: private profit and positive public appearance.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Hope While Grieving During the Holidays
Finding hope is a positive and beneficial way to cope with grief. Hope can serve as the fuel for getting through a challenging season of grief during the holidays. There are ways to integrate the rhythms of winter holidays into the concept of finding hope amidst grief. While December often...
psychologytoday.com
3 Steps to Grasp the Meaning of First Memories
Early recollections provide a glimpse into individuals' lived experiences. To interpret early life memories, use a three-step process to identify a theme and analyze five personality dimensions and sensory modalities. In a recent public presentation, Gerry, a retired high school English teacher and college instructor, volunteered to share a first...
psychologytoday.com
Pretending to Be Marie Curie Helps Girls Persist at Science
Girls become less interested in science as they progress through childhood. By age 6, girls begin to believe that boys are more likely to be “really, really smart.”. Pretend play could be a powerful way to help children cope with stereotypes. Pretend play offers children a way to learn...
"10 Grand Later...": People Are Sharing The Worst Financial Mistake Of Their Lives, And My Stomach Hurts
"I thought I was helping a boyfriend through a rough time with his business. In reality, I was giving him the down payment on a house for him and his wife and kids."
psychologytoday.com
What’s So Hard About Saying 'This Is Hard'?
Research into self-compassion reveals the remarkable benefits of being able to bring kind, mindful awareness to ourselves. It is mysteriously challenging for many of us to practice self-compassion in the moments when we most need it, when we are vulnerable. The hidden obstacle to being self-compassionate is our unconscious reflex...
psychologytoday.com
The Creative Lives of Dogs
Creativity is broadly dispersed in the animal world. Creativity arises out of curiosity, flexibility, empathy, intelligence, and self-awareness. Dogs have many ways of being creative, through play, communication, social diplomacy, innovation, and problem-solving. Canine creativity and well-being are linked. Several months ago, an acquaintance told me a fascinating story about...
psychologytoday.com
What Terror Management Theory Teaches Us About Christmas
Christmas can be a time of joy but it can also be one of great sadness. Terror management theory describes how we build our lives around illusions that keep us feeling safe. Routines and rituals are inventions that allow us to give meaning to our lives. We can choose to...
psychologytoday.com
Be Thankful for Your Families of Choice
Not all families are blood relations, but all families create bonds through stories. For academics, family trees and family stories provide an important sense of identity. In this post, I honor my academic family and especially my mentor, Katherine Nelson. This Thanksgiving season was bittersweet for me. As always, I...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Entitled Can Stunt Your Child's Motivation and Drive
Sometimes parents are so invested in our kids being happy that they over-indulge them by buying things they want but may not need. Social media can lead adolescents to feel inadequate and that they have to purchase expensive items to feel good about themselves. Without the motivation to achieve their...
psychologytoday.com
Parents Should Work Together
Children get confused when their parents have different approaches and are likelier to play one parent against the other. The place to begin is to establish what the facts are. Parents should come together on fundamental principles and agreements about actions. Note: This is adapted from Mother Nurture, a book...
psychologytoday.com
Finding You Way Through Neurodiversity
"High-functioning" autism is not a formal diagnosis. Yet people express their disorder differently and certain traits are frequently overlooked. Undiagnosed autism can make you feel different your whole life like you do not belong anywhere. You may experience intense emotions in response to seemingly insignificant events that do not make...
psychologytoday.com
How Can You Really Know What Your Partner Thinks of You?
We might assume we know what our partner is thinking about us, but very often our minds are mistaken. Actions may be a more accurate sign of what your partner thinks and feels, but actions can also mislead. With intention and practice, we can choose to place less importance on...
psychologytoday.com
The Eternal Well of Worry
Anxiety is one of the most common things we discuss in talk therapy. Everyone, to some extent, has anxious thoughts. For some people these thoughts are a slight annoyance; for others, they are paralyzing. Some people experience anxiety as a result of fears about external forces like relationships, current events, or work issues. Others experience anxiety as a filter, something about themselves through which they experience everything in their lives in an anxious way. No matter what the roots of our anxiety are, many of us hold these fears deep inside, a source waiting to be drawn from, like a well that never runs dry.
psychologytoday.com
The Profound Significance of the Death of a Close Friend
After the death of a close friend, women suffer more than men. The people who socialized less often struggled more after the death of a close friend. Even after four years, they were still reporting worse health, mental health, and vitality. Our friends, including even our closest friends, are sometimes...
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Odds of Your Relationship Getting Better in Time?
Wouldn't it be great if people could predict the future of their relationship's stability?. Researchers answer this key question by examining stability as a function of age and relationship length. The dynamics of most relationships tended not to change over time, but there are ways to make yours work in...
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Being Earnestly Unhappy
Feelings have become too important in America, especially bad feelings. Children and teens (and their parents) must learn to tolerate bad feelings in order to cope successfully in life. Time-out interventions in young children have become unacceptable in some "sophisticated" preschools. I don’t know if anyone is interested in an...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have Trouble Letting Go?
People effortlessly “let go” of many, many things all the time. It can be useful to explore reasons for holding on to things. When things are difficult to "let go" it is because some aspect of it is still important. Working clinically with others is something I consider...
