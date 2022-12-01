Anxiety is one of the most common things we discuss in talk therapy. Everyone, to some extent, has anxious thoughts. For some people these thoughts are a slight annoyance; for others, they are paralyzing. Some people experience anxiety as a result of fears about external forces like relationships, current events, or work issues. Others experience anxiety as a filter, something about themselves through which they experience everything in their lives in an anxious way. No matter what the roots of our anxiety are, many of us hold these fears deep inside, a source waiting to be drawn from, like a well that never runs dry.

15 HOURS AGO