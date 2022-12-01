‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Believe Episode 11 Spoiled Who Was Eliminated

When viewers look closely enough, the edit of The Amazing Race episodes sometimes spoils who goes home. The camera crew always interviews the teams, including the eliminated contestants, after they finish the leg. The editors then use that footage and commentary throughout the episode to tell a story. And while watching The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11 , fans noticed that the interviews spoiled who was eliminated.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11, “How Am I Going to Survive This?”]

Aubrey and David were eliminated in ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 11

The final four teams — Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, and Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos — traveled from Spain to Iceland for the penultimate leg in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11.

The teams had to climb a glacier, navigate through a cave, and swim in freezing waters between tectonic plates while trying to spot and remember volcanoes.

Derek and Claire took an early lead when Luis, Michelle, Aubrey, and David got turned around on their way to the Roadblock. And thanks to Derek’s swiftness in the Roadblock and Claire’s skillful memory in the volcanic challenge, they arrived at the pit stop first. Luis and Michelle weren’t too far behind them and finished in second place.

So the final spot in the finale was up for grabs between Emily, Molly, David, and Aubrey. Although Emily’s leg bothered her in Iceland, David’s discomfort in the water led to his and Aubrey’s demise.

Emily and Molly claimed their place in the finale of The Amazing Race 34 . And David and Aubrey took a time penalty of two hours for not completing the volcanic task. They arrived at the pit stop last, and host Phil Keoghan eliminated the couple from the competition.

Fans think the episode spoiled who would be going home

After watching The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11, one fan took to Reddit to claim that the beginning of the hour spoiled which team would leave.

They wrote, “Does anyone think they spoiled the episode elimination by showing David and Aubrey doing their post-leg interviews at night, while the other three were done with still daylight?”

A Reddit user commented, “Yeah, that was my thinking. When they had like half their board wrong the first time, that pretty much confirmed what happened.”

“I guess, for me, it was them looking way more depressed than the other teams that gave off the impression they were eliminated,” another fan pointed out.

Someone else added, “I didn’t think there was much chance they were gonna make the finale based on their edit. They were ‘just there’ for most of the legs, and the other three teams had more consistent narratives. But, yes, that was the final confirmation.”

This isn’t the first time The Amazing Race has spoiled who went home via the post-leg interviews. It’s difficult not to notice when one team’s interview takes place much later than the other racers’.

Everything we know about ‘The Amazing Race 34’ finale

Following David and Aubrey’s elimination, one final leg remains in The Amazing Race 34 . And either Derek and Claire, Luis and Michelle, or Emily and Molly will be crowned the champions.

Based on spoilers, we know that the final three teams will travel from Iceland to Nashville for the finale. There, they will have a height challenge , carry musical instruments through the streets, and play a giant piano. At the end of the leg, the contestants will race to the pit stop, where Phil Keoghan and the eliminated teams will greet them.

The Amazing Race 34 finale, “The Only Leg That Matters,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.