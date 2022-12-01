Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Your December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope Centers Curiosity
It’s the season of honest and outspoken Sagittarius, which means you’ve probably been speaking your mind much more than usual. As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius SZN is all about sharing your truths with anyone willing to listen, but it’s not necessarily a time when you’re feeling as open to others’ perspectives. Though you may be reluctant to open up, your December 5, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to ask questions and embrace whatever answers come your way.
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022
Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
Elite Daily
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 12/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): This isn't the time to second-guess the outcome. You'll know when matters have reached their proper conclusion. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Today you muster up energies you never thought you had. It makes a difference when your aim is to do something constructive.
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 5th to 11th, 2022
In this week's astrology forecast, Mercury and Venus will enter Capricorn, making us yearn for more committed relationships in terms of communication, finances, and love. Furthermore, we have a Full Moon in Gemini that will allow us to reflect on our progress in terms of having variety in our lives.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going on a Beautiful Adventure This Week, Thanks to the New Moon
Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being. It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On...
What to expect – good and bad – for your zodiac sign in December 2022
The end of 2022 is upon us! Did the year bring you everything that you’ve wished for? December will bring even more peculiar energy to navigate. As we march to the conclusion of our journeys this year, we will feel deeply reflective and nostalgic. Life will be especially sluggish in December, as the planets switch directions and cause us to slow down. However, this pace could be enjoyable for us as we could have time to enjoy interactions with family and friends, rather than an overly booked or chaotic schedule. Let’s get adventurous! As the sun becomes ignited within the realm of...
Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free
Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why
Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
NJ.com
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 5, 2022
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Patience isn’t the most exciting virtue, and there are many who don’t see its appeal. However, those who have patience can win the whole game just by avoiding the mistakes that impatient people make. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your appetites, needs and wishes are...
This Is the Day You'll Be Happiest This Holiday Season Based on Your Sign
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
TODAY.com
December 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
We made it to the end of 2022! The last month of the year has many cosmic changes and challenges coming our way. Before getting into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at cosmic happenings and planetary movements. Illusive Neptune, who’s been retrograde in Pisces since June 28 turns direct...
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – December 2, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your work requires increased effort during the next few days. But it all will pay off down the line. Things ease up in time for weekend fun with family and/or friends. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your genuine concern for others could prompt...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Manifestations Are Finally Coming True, So Claim It
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
Your Dec. 4 Weekly Horoscope Is About Recognizing What You've Outgrown
Winter is approaching, and the cosmos is shedding light on your hopes for the future. The end of the year can feel like a serious wake-up call, and your Dec. 4 weekly horoscope is bringing focus to the bigger picture. Are you in alignment with your truth? How have your past experiences influenced the person you've become?
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
Comments / 2