USA TODAY

Al Roker hospitalized again due to 'some complications' after blood clot recovery

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Al Roker is back in the hospital due to "complications" less than a week after being released during a blood clot scare.

The longtime "Today" show meteorologist, 68, initially announced on Instagram Nov. 18 that he'd been hospitalized for some "medical whack-a-mole" after having a blood clot in his leg which traveled to his lungs. He was released from the hospital Thanksgiving Day and spent the holiday with family.

"Today" show co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced Thursday that Roker returned to the hospital and is in "very good" care.

"Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him," Kotb said during the morning broadcast. "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love and support and well wishes."

USA TODAY reached out to Roker's reps for further details.

Al Roker back in the hospital due to "complications" after being released less than a week ago for a blood clot scare. Greg Allen, Greg Allen/Invision/AP

In previous years, Roker has been a staple of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with sideline interviews and funny commentary throughout the procession. His absence last week marked the first time he's missed the parade in 27 years.

This year, NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer filled in for him while he recovered. Dreyer conducted interviews with stars including Jake Lacy ("A Friend of the Family" and "The White Lotus") while colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Kotb hosted from a post near Macy's flagship in New York's Herald Square.

Though Roker wasn't present for the parade he still was there in spirit and called his colleagues during the holiday event.

"Craig (Melvin) and I had a chance to FaceTime him from the parade and he gave us a big thumbs up," Kotb said Thursday.

Blood clots, or deep vein thrombosis, commonly occur in the leg but can also develop in the arm, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. "Part of the clot, called an embolus, can break off and travel to the lungs," which can cut off blood flow to the lungs.

Roker has sat at the "Today" show weather desk since 1996 and has been transparent about medical issues in the past.

In 2020, Roker went public with his prostate cancer diagnosis in order to spotlight the number of men who are diagnosed with the disease.

"If you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease. And it's why I wanted to take you along my journey, so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives." he said. "I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know, because I'm gonna be OK."

Contributing: Cydney Henderson, Morgan Hines

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Al Roker hospitalized again due to 'some complications' after blood clot recovery

Joshua Hunter
4d ago

my uncle took the vacine died 2 weeks later there are embalmers reporting strange things you all need to look into

Tom Nash
4d ago

Praying for his recovery but maybe skip the next twelve boosters.

