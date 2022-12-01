Sunderland boss likes the look of 'hugely impressive powerhouse' defender

Tony Mowbray thinks Sunderland could have a real player on their hands.

Tony Mowbray has described Dan Ballard as a ‘hugely impressive powerhouse,’ although he will have to wait to be able to field the centre back.

Ballard joined Sunderland on a permanent deal from Arsenal last summer after successful loan spells at Blackpool and Millwall.

However, he fractured his foot in the third game of the season against QPR and has been slowly working his way back to fitness since then, meaning Mowbray has never actually been able to use the 23-year-old.

He has finally been able to catch a glimpse of Ballard in training, although the game against his former club Millwall will come too soon for him.

"Dan didn't train with us [in Dubai] but he was over there, doing his individual stuff,” Mowbray said.

"He looks hugely impressive when he was doing box-to-box strideouts, he is a real powerhouse, but he's just not ready yet. We ask the physio every day and Dan is getting closer, and hopefully next week he will be back in training.

"We'll then have to assess how we are doing and whether we are keeping clean sheets, but he will obviously bring good competition to the defensive side of our team."

There is better news on fellow defensive duo Lyden Gooch and Aji Alese, though. They both played a part in the mid-season friendly against Al-Shabab and have suffered no reactions.

"They are looking good,” Mowbray said. “Gooch was back in training from Day One of the trip to Dubai, and Aji is also back and training again, so he will be available."

ALSO READ: Sunderland star Ross Stewart 'champing at the bit and ready to go' after injury