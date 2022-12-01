ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness: Federal Court Upholds Ruling That Biden’s Plan is Unlawful

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEfG8_0jTqqd7E00

In another blow to millions of borrowers, a federal court declined to reverse a ruling blocking President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program on Nov. 30.

Discover: 3 Things To Glean From the Student Loan Relief Approval Letter
See: 5 Potential Shakeups to Student Loan Repayments Expected in the New Year

The three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit unanimously rejected the administration’s request to reverse a Texas judge’s ruling that is blocking the student debt relief program, according to court filings.

Bloomberg reports that the administration will now turn to the U.S. Supreme Court to seek a reversal of the 5th Circuit’s decision.

On Nov. 10, a federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, saying that the law “does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program,” according to court documents.

“Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders,” a notice on Studentaid.gov now reads.

And in another hurdle for the program, on Oct. 21, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a pause on debt relief while it reviews a lawsuit filed by six Republican-leaning states, as GOBankingRates previously reported .

Judge Mark. T. Pittman, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, argued in his Nov. 10 decision that the HEROES Act — enacted in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks and providing authority to grant relief from student loan requirements during specific periods — does not allow the administration to implement the student loan program.

In turn, the administration announced on Nov. 22 that the student loan pause — which was set to end Dec. 31, 2022 — will be extended to the end of June 2023, while the administration awaits the Supreme Court’s review of its student debt relief program, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

“The Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments to allow for the Supreme Court to rule in the case on the student debt relief program. The pause will end no later than June 30, 2023. Payments will resume 60 days after the pause ends,” the White House tweeted.

The department reiterated that 26 million people have applied for debt relief, and 16 million borrowers have been approved.

“But court orders are blocking the Department from discharging student loan debt and accepting additional applications,” it said.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Under the Biden plan, up to $10,000 in federal student debt relief may be offered to borrowers whose income in 2020 or 2021 was less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for households). That figure rises to up to $20,000 in student loan cancellation for Pell Grant recipients. If you are a dependent student, your eligibility is based on your parental income. Most federal loans are eligible, including undergraduate and graduate direct loans, parent PLUS and grad PLUS loans, and consolidation loans. Federal family education loan (FFEL) program loans held by ED, Perkins loans held by ED, and defaulted loans, according to studentaid.gov.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Student Loan Forgiveness: Federal Court Upholds Ruling That Biden’s Plan is Unlawful

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department

A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
222K+
Followers
15K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy