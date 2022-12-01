Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Lupin Zero Teases Prequel With New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third's getting a special prequel anime series as one of the final new anime launches of 2022 overall, and now fans have been given a good look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Lupin Zero! Monkey Punch's original manga has grown into one of the most mainstay anime franchises of all time with not only a slate of successful TV anime and movie releases, but several spin-offs that have gone on to their own success as well. But soon fans will be given a cool new look at to how Lupin's journey in the series originally began.
ComicBook
Leaked Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal Another Unannounced Character
The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't set to release until next year, but it seems that a McDonald's promotion has leaked way ahead of time! Twitter user @Kikaim has shared images of eight toys that will apparently release in Japanese Happy Meals this month. As @Kikaim notes, it appears these were planned to launch alongside the movie, which was initially set to release this month before getting pushed back to April 7th. While the promotion mostly centers on the main characters, it will also include someone that hasn't been revealed for the movie just yet!
ComicBook
New Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Posters Reveal the Main Characters
In just a matter of weeks, Netflix subscribers will be treated to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The long-awaited sequel to 2019's hit caper will feature the return of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) alongside an epic ensemble of new characters — and a new series of character posters showcases them in great style. The posters, which were released by Netflix on Monday, reveal new looks at Glass Onion's ensemble cast, as well as a visual motif that happens to spell out the film's title.
ComicBook
Batgirl Directors Hopeful Brendan Fraser's Oscar Buzz Saves Film
There's some hope that an Oscar win by Brendan Fraser for The Whale will give a second life to the recently-shelved Batgirl film. Fraser was cast to play the Batman villain Firefly in Batgirl opposite Leslie Grace by the directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Batgirl was slated to be an HBO Max original movie set in the DC Extended Universe, and also recruited Michael Keaton to return as the Dark Knight. However, Warner Bros. Discovery made the unpopular decision to scrap Batgirl for tax purposes. With the chances of Batgirl being released to the public looking slim, El Arbi and Fallah are hanging their hopes on the buzz surrounding Brendan Fraser and The Whale.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Steelbook Art Assembles The Z-Fighters
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become the biggest movie in the Shonen franchise to date, introducing some major transformations to the Z-Fighters as the manga prepares to return. With the home video release only a few days away, the movie has revealed the cover art for the Blu-Ray's Steelbook, bringing together the heroes and the villains of the film. The art itself also features Piccolo and Gohan's new forms which have taken the anime world by storm.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
ComicBook
The X-Files Star David Duchovny Addresses Series' Potential Future Without Scully (Exclusive)
The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.
ComicBook
Margot Robbie Has "Been Pushing" Hard For a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Romance (Exclusive)
DC fans have been treated to Margot Robbie's performance as Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While it's currently unclear if Robbie will ever play Harley again, the star has said that she wants to return to the role. If Robbie does play the iconic character in the future, many fans are hoping that she will enter a romance with Poison Ivy much like in the comics and the Harley Quinn animated series. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her about potentially seeing the Harlivy romance onscreen one day.
ComicBook
Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's New Movie Gets Title, Trailer, and Release Date
Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's next movie is officially on the way. On Monday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the first teaser trailer for Mickey 17, a new science fiction film directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The teaser not only shows the first look at The Batman star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, but it also reveals the film's title, which had previously been unknown. Additionally, the studio announced that Mickey 17, which is currently in production, will be released in theaters worldwide on March 29, 2024. Mickey 17 also stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Toni Collette (Knives Out), and Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms One Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Easter Egg, and It's Not Among Us
Marvel Studios and James Gunn finally gave us our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during their CCXP Brazil panel that showcased Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Mandalorian and a bunch of other upcoming Disney releases. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like it'll be the most emotional film in the trilogy, with the teaser trailer hinting at some major events taking place. In the trailer we see the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the first look at Lylla, and we even get our first glimpse at the live-action version of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). While the teaser gave us a look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it didn't do one thing that many fans believed would happen. Fans who have seen the trailer seem to think that the moment where the Guardians wear these multicolored astronaut suits, that the film is referencing the hit game Among Us but it appears that that isn't so.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Eminem, Spider-Man, and... Nudity?!
It's always fun to feature various books on our Top Ten! This week, rare variants take the spotlight. Rumors that have bubbled beneath the surface propel under the radar Daredevil and X-Men keys into the forefront. The Sentry pops up from "The Void" as another MCU rumor, along with the sad news of a Hollywood icon who is no longer with us. Lobo is still sticking around, although he's pushed down the list by two legendary Rap icons who made their way onto Deadpool and Spider-Man covers. And who could forget our first nude entry on this list? Peep this crazy list and more on this week's Top Ten!
ComicBook
Marvel's Wastelanders Final Installment Out Today
Marvel has been delivering fans compelling adventures for decades in all manner of mediums, with today seeing the release of the final episode of their Marvel's Wastelanders, a scripted podcast series. The ambitious experience marked an exciting experience for fans not only because it brought together a variety of unexpected Marvel icons for an apocalyptic story, but also because it brought together impressive voice talent to bring these figures to life. The concept proved to have so much storytelling potential that it has already earned spin-off podcasts focusing on individual characters. Marvel's Wastelanders is available on all major podcast platforms.
ComicBook
Black Adam Reportedly Could Be DC's Latest Flop at Box Office
It's been over a month since Black Adam made its debut in theaters, shifting the landscape of the live-action DC mythos in the process. The film has introduced some fan-favorite characters from DC's comics, and finally brought Dwayne Johnson's take on the titular antihero into live-action. Amid the excitement about the film, and about what sequels and spinoffs it could possibly bring, a new report sheds light on the film's performance at the box office. According to new projections from Variety, Black Adam's theatrical box office is expected to stall out just shy of $400 million globally, meaning that it could lose $50 million to $100 million in its theatrical run.
ComicBook
New John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Released
Lionsgate officially announced that a fourth film in the John Wick franchise was in development soon after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves is set to return as the assassin alongside some of the original cast, and filming was set to begin in 2020 until the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately delayed it. We've already gotten a teaser trailer for the film and it shows exactly what John Wick is up to now. Even though things don't look good for our protagonist, the movies sure look great. Now, the studio has officially released a brand new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 that gives a taste of what's to come. You can check out the poster below!
ComicBook
Willow Star Explains How He Pays Tribute to Val Kilmer in Disney+ Series
The new Willow series premiered this week, and the first two episodes feature the return of Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha) from the original 1988 fantasy film. However, one iconic actor from the Willow movie won't be seen in the new series. Val Kilmer was unable to appear in the new show as the fan-favorite Madmartigen, but his presence is felt, especially with Ruby Cruz and Demspey Bryk playing his children. In addition to having characters that are related to Madmartigen, Willow also features Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman, a character who has a similar energy to the lovable trickster and warrior played by Kilmer. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Chadha-Patel talked about paying tribute to Kilmer in the show.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO TV Show Finally Reveals Ellie's Mom
The latest trailer for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us gives us our first look at Ellie's mom. The Last of Us is a very rich, layered game that elevates its great characters with thoughtful writing. Everyone has their own unique, tragic backstory which helps the player really understand the way that they are and their motivations for their actions. However, Joel is the main protagonist of the first game so we are much more in tune with what has happened in his life than Ellie. We get a glimpse of her life as she talks more about her past and the Left Behind DLC offers some great insight, but generally, we only have snippets.
ComicBook
The Flash Promo Images Show Off Surprising Suit From DC Film
Though not much official marketing for The Flash movie has made its way online, DC Studios and Warner Bros. are promoting the film down at CCXP with merch at their booth. Some of the artwork featured there has now made its way online, offering some interesting teases for the movie. First up it's worth noting the specific piece of art with the two Flashes. As fans know the upcoming film will see star Ezra Miller play two different versions of the title character and of the new promo art reveals the new suit that one of the doubles is forced to wear, which seems to have some interesting pieces.
ComicBook
Destiny 2 Releases Trailer Ahead of Season 19 Reveal
Destiny 2's new season is set to release on December 6th, and Bungie plans to pull back the curtain with a reveal set to take place at 7 a.m. PT. As per usual, the company will keep mum on actual details until then, but an all-new trailer has been revealed for what Bungie is calling the "Season of [REDACTED]." Unfortunately, the trailer gives viewers very little to go on, instead building up just a little bit of back story for this new season. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too much longer for more information!
