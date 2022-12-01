Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Gift Guide: Meadow Blu
Meadow Blu has everything you need to elevate your home and be the host with the most!. Their beautiful artisan tables are expertly crafted to last through your milestones and memories. And their selection of lighting will allow you to be creative and festive as you design a warm and...
abcnews4.com
Gift Guide: Luxe Jewel Exchange
Give the gift of luxury as you think "outside the jewel box" with Luxe Jewel Exchange. Luxe Jewel Exhange is your full-service jewelry store operating in Mount Pleasant. Whether you want to buy, sell or create, they make it easy. Luxe Jewel Exchange has a knowledgeable and friendly staff with...
abcnews4.com
Boyz II Men to make March tour stop in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Performing Arts Center will host Boyz II Men next year. The group will stop in the Lowcountry on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9, on Ticketmaster. Presale begins Thursday with code GOODBYE.
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
abcnews4.com
Sunday marks this year's return of the Drayton Hall Oyster Roast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 2022 Drayton Hall Oyster Roast is scheduled for Sunday in Charleston. The annual oyster roast is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Drayton Hall. "A long time favorite of local families and visitors alike, Drayton Hall throws the best annual...
abcnews4.com
Habitat for Humanity builds 30 custom playhouses for local children in need this Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Project Playhouse built 30 custom playhouses Saturday for local children in need this Christmas. The Habitat for Humanity project utilized about 300 volunteers to help build the playhouses in one Saturday. This year they gathered for the build at Lowes Distribution Center on Dec. 3.
abcnews4.com
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing date
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Cupcake DownSouth confirmed rumors that it will be closing its doors. In a Facebook farewell post, the company said," severe inflation has become too much to withstand. " The Columbia location will remain open through December 7 and the Mount Pleasant...
abcnews4.com
Want to give back? Here's some holiday donation drives happening in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Want to give back this holiday season? We've compiled a few of the many drives happening this month in support of various causes. Meadow Blu is collecting sweatsuits and snacks to give to our local veterans. Snacks may include granola bars, popcorn, trail mix, Goldfish,...
abcnews4.com
Holiday events happening this Sunday in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of the year and the Lowcountry is bustling with holiday spirit. Here are some holiday-related events happening on Sunday, Dec. 4. The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The...
abcnews4.com
Help a family in need: Salvation Army's Angel Tree program needs more adopters
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The countdown to Christmas is now at 20 days, and the Salvation Army is looking for more help from the community with helping give families in need a holiday to remember. The Salvation Army says only about half of their angels in this year's...
abcnews4.com
'I'm feeling better': Mary Ashley Barbot home after kidney transplant in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For nearly 10 years, Mary Ashley Barbot has been waiting, hoping and praying for a new kidney. Three months ago, the prayers were answered. Now, 19-year-old Barbot has a new chance at life. Previous Coverage: Lowcountry teen finally receives kidney transplant after 10 years. Mary...
abcnews4.com
Human trafficking survivor, founder of The Formation Project, wins national service award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Multiplying good is what Kat Wehunt does. And now, she's being recognized on a national level. The founder and executive director of North Charleston-based nonprofit The Formation Project received the National Jefferson Award for Public Service, her executive assistant shared on Monday. I am...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. School District names Dr. Karen Whitley as deputy superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Karen Whitley has been revealed as the new deputy superintendent of Berkeley County School District. Last month, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon confirmed the hiring, but a name had not been announced. "The deputy has been appointed, and I’ve communicated that to the board...
abcnews4.com
School bus rear-ended on College Park Road, BCSD confirms; 33 students uninjured
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District confirms that one of its buses was rear-ended by a car Monday afternoon while traveling along College Park Road. None of the 33 students aboard the bus were hurt, the spokesperson says. The students were from...
abcnews4.com
Williamsburg County Coroner identifies man found in a Kingstree pond
WILLAMSBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Coroner has released the identity of an individual found in a pond in Kingstree. The individual has been identified as Curtis Ford, 34, of Lake City, SC. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Mr. Ford's cause of death. This is a...
abcnews4.com
CCSD begins testing for Covid and Flu for all students, staff and household members
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — DHEC is reporting widespread flu and Covid activity across the state. Charleston County Schools are trying to get ahead of the rising numbers with free Covid and flu tests. "We all know how the impact that flu can have this year. So DHEC has been...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
abcnews4.com
Gun found outside elementary school in North Charleston, CCSD official says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are investigating after a gun was found outside of an elementary school in North Charleston on Monday, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirms to ABC News 4. The gun was found by a custodian before school started, according to the...
abcnews4.com
Man walking street in underwear arrested after stabbing at North Charleston home: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing charges after stabbing his partner over the weekend, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Roosevelt Poarch, 56, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center shortly before midnight on Saturday and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
abcnews4.com
Search on for legally blind man last seen in Ladson
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are searching for an elderly man last seen on Monday. Leroy Parnell, 67, is legally blind and has diabetes, according to CCSO. He was seen leaving a home on Midview Drive at 11 a.m. Parnell was later seen at the Kwik...
Comments / 0