ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Kevin McCarthy on what Donald Trump said about Nick Fuentes

By Louis Jacobson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGc37_0jTqqCTj00
Nick Fuentes, a right-wing podcaster, center, speaks in front of flags that say, "America First," at a pro-Trump march, on Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump had dinner on Nov. 22, 2022, at his Mar-a-Lago club with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, as well as Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric. [ JACQUELYN MARTIN | AP ]

When California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican nominee for House speaker, faced reporters Nov. 29, he got some questions about his meetings that day with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders. But he was also asked about former President Donald Trump and a controversial dinner he’d held days earlier.

On Nov. 22, Trump had dined at his Mar-a-Lago estate with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and right-wing commentator Nick Fuentes. Both Ye and Fuentes have received criticism, including from senior Republicans, over past antisemitic comments and other controversial statements.

During his question-and-answer session, reporters pressed McCarthy on Trump’s judgment in having dinner with Ye and Fuentes. McCarthy condemned Fuentes, saying, “I condemn his ideology. It has no place in society at all.” He added that Fuentes’ views “are nowhere within the Republican Party or within this country itself.”

But McCarthy stopped short of criticizing Trump for breaking bread with Fuentes. And he asserted that Trump had joined in his condemnation of Fuentes on multiple occasions.

“I think President Trump came out four times and condemned him and didn’t know who he was,” McCarthy said.

That drew real-time pushback from a reporter, who said, “He didn’t condemn him or his ideology.” McCarthy responded, “The president didn’t know who he was.”

A look at Trump’s statements during the week between the Nov. 22 dinner and McCarthy’s press availability Nov. 29 show that McCarthy was wrong. Specifically, Trump did not condemn Fuentes on four occasions; instead, Trump said in four statements that he did not know who Fuentes was.

Neither McCarthy’s office nor Trump’s office responded to an inquiry for this article.

Nov. 25, 12:35 p.m.: Journalist Jonathan Swan tweeted the text of a statement that Trump provided to his publication, Axios, about the dinner. In the statement, Trump said, “Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about” — that is, Fuentes.

Nov. 25, 5:31 p.m.: Trump sent a message on his Truth Social network. It says, “Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President, ‘any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP.’ Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD6MM_0jTqqCTj00

Nov. 26, 1:26 p.m.: Trump sent another message on Truth Social: “This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

Nov. 26, 6:43 p.m.: Trump sent one more message on Truth Social: “So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice.’ He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

(The “political person who I haven’t seen in years” appears to be Karen Giorno, a former Trump 2016 campaign adviser who gave Ye a ride to Mar-a-Lago, NBC News reported.)

To sum up, Trump’s stance in each of the statements is consistent: He said he did not know Fuentes ahead of time and did not know that he was coming to the dinner with Ye.

What Trump did not say in these four statements is what McCarthy suggested: that he condemned Fuentes.

Trump went further in a statement provided to Fox News, but the article was published at 5:50 p.m. Nov, 29, the same day McCarthy had spoken around noon.

In the statement to Fox News, Trump said of Fuentes, “I had never heard of the man — I had no idea what his views were, and they weren’t expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn’t have been accepted.”

Reasonable people can disagree about whether this qualifies as a condemnation of Fuentes, but in any case, it did not become public knowledge until after McCarthy made his comments to reporters.

Our ruling

McCarthy said, “I think President Trump came out four times and condemned” Nick Fuentes.

Trump made at least four statements during the previous week in which he addressed his controversial dinner with Ye and Fuentes. However, his references to Fuentes were in passing, mainly to say he had not known who he was. In none of the four statements did he condemn Fuentes.

We rate the statement False.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column

We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections. FROM THE LEFT. From “Trump Brought Nazis Into the GOP. DeSantis Won’t Expel Them,” by Jonathan Chait...
Tampa Bay Times

My friend could take The Villages for just one year | Letters

Who would The Villages back in a Trump-DeSantis clash? | Nov. 27. This article had me laughing. My best friend moved to The Villages, and he lasted just a year. Walk around to their village squares and it feels to me as if you’re in “The Stepford Wives.” I went to dinner in a restaurant there during the pandemic and I asked a sweet lady why no one was wearing masks. Her answer told the whole story: Because our president says we don’t have to. After a year, my friend moved back to Tampa, away from the world of make believe.
Tampa Bay Times

Ex-police chief still gets nearly $80,000-a-year pension

TAMPA — Former Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s resignation Monday does not affect her previously earned annual pension benefit of nearly $80,000. O’Connor, 52, currently receives $5,923.16 monthly in base pension benefits, plus $710.78 in cost of living adjustments for a total monthly payout of $6,633.94, according to information provided by the Tampa Fire & Police Pension Fund.
Tampa Bay Times

Woman arrested on DUI charge after Clearwater crash that killed motorcyclist

CLEARWATER — A woman was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge Sunday after she collided with a motorcyclist and showed signs of impairment, police said. Hannah Ray, 28, of Clearwater was driving west in a Toyota Prius early Sunday morning when she turned in front of an eastbound motorcyclist at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump's supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.
Tampa Bay Times

Fasten your seat belts, there’s a new stadium plan for the Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — We have developers! We have land! We have a vision for homes, offices, hotels, cultural amenities and a cutting-edge ballpark for the Rays!. We also have a high probability for chaos and confusion. Again. You might have heard Friday was the deadline for proposals to redevelop...
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ proposed stadium would have roof, windows, turf

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have come up with another new stadium plan. They revealed some details Friday while sharing their bid with the Hines firm to redevelop the Tropicana Field site. If their bid is chosen by the City of St. Petersburg and they proceed as planned, expect...
The Daily Advance

Lib Campbell: GOP taking politics game to new low

Let the games begin, and I’m not talking reindeer games here. I’m talking about the political gamesmanship already beginning in the congress. Most of the rhetoric of revenge and retribution is coming from one man and one political party. For any of us who hoped the 2020 election would end the reign of the orange king, boy were we wrong. After the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, we hoped things would — in the face of home-grown terrorism — begin to set...
Tampa Bay Times

College Football Playoff, bowl slate for 2022 season

The full College Football Playoff and bowl slate to wrap up the 2022 college football season:. Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN. Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia, 8 p.m., ESPN. JAN. 9. Championship, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, TBD, ESPN.
Tampa Bay Times

Nick Fuentes gets into food fight at Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger

Customers at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger had a major beef with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes, the far-right agitator whose recent dinner with former President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West stirred up controversy, got into a food fight early Saturday morning with patrons at the popular burger chain.
Tampa Bay Times

USF coaching search: If not Deion Sanders or Jamey Chadwell, then who?

The USF football coaching search has entered an interesting phase heading into conference championship weekend. Most of the speculation — locally and nationally — had been centered on Jackson State’s Deion Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell. Football Scoop reported Thursday that Chadwell is the focus for Liberty, and ESPN later reported that Chadwell has told other programs he’s out of contention for their openings. Though nothing has been finalized, it’s reasonable to assume he’s off the board for the Bulls.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy