After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands
Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
KRTL Teams Up With Yuhan To Develop Cannabinoid-Based Products For US And Korean Commercial Markets
KRTL International Corp and KRTL Biotech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiaries of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. KRTL have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the development of industry-differentiated commercial CBD and other cannabinoid based products with Yuhan Care, a subsidiary of Yuhan Corporation. “We’re honored to have Yuhan Care...
US Pharmacopeia Releases Cannabis Tool Kits To Help Industry Develop Medical Marijuana Consistency
The US Pharmacopeia (USP) released free its Cannabis Tool Kits resource guides and standards to help regulators, industry and researchers develop a robust framework for the consistent characterization of medical cannabis. The USP is an independent, scientific nonprofit organization focused on building trust in the supply of safe, quality medicines.
EXCLUSIVE: Pixel Vault Founder GFunk On What's Next For NFTs, Connecting With Community And Web3 Gaming
One of the most widely recognized non-fungible token companies over the last year and a half has been Pixel Vault, a company founded by Sean Gearin. Also known as GFunk, Gearin will be a featured speaker at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event in New York City on Dec. 7.
A Crypto That Represents Physical Gold: This Exchange Set To Launch Tether Gold, Euro Tether
Stablecoin issuer Tether USDT/USD on Monday announced the upcoming launch of Tether Gold (XAU₮) and Euro Tether (EUR₮) on cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global starting Dec. 8. Huobi Global reports having over 500 types of digital tokens available on the exchange and a trading volume of over $2.6 billion.
NJ Green-Lights Weed Consumption Sites, Cops Nab $8M In Cannabis, France Wants In On $2.6B Hemp Market
New Jersey Regulators Approve Rules For Marijuana Consumption Rules. New Jersey consumers are a step closer to enjoying cannabis consumption in public areas as regulators approved a set of rules on Friday for businesses seeking to operate them, reported Heady NJ. Besides requirements for areas where users will be able...
Status Money Is Joining Benzinga In NYC At Our Fintech Deal Day & Awards Event
After recently launching the Status Credit Card, with unlimited 2% cashback or Bitcoin rewards on every purchase, Status Money is proud to sponsor Benzinga Fintech Deal Day on December 8th in New York City. This event will be the biggest gathering of capital markets fintech leaders and a perfect opportunity to meet B2B fintech leaders all in one place.
$27 Million Gone: NowRx Is Latest High-Profile Startup To Hold Firesale As Equity Crowdfunding Favorite Breaks Silence
California-based startup NowRx recently announced that it sold its patient files to Alto Pharmacy and Capsule Corp. The move comes as a result of the company's inability to raise additional capital because of "the current economic climate," according to a statement from NowRx. Effective Nov. 30, Alto Pharmacy acquired patient...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector
As of the close of business on Friday, 12/2, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.28%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
CapitalGainsReport Sector Spotlight: Medical Waste Management (VKIN, SRCL, QRHC, WM)
The Global Medical Waste Management Market is valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.8 Billion by the year 2028. Over the forecast period, the global medical waste management market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Medical...
Angel Oak Mortgage Price Target Shaved By 58%, Analyst Downgrades Stock As Volatility Across Fixed-Income Markets Weigh
B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage Inc AOMR from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $15.5 to $6.5. Given its vertically integrated platform, he found AOMR ideal for the secular growth opportunity in the non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) market. AOMR also faced significant...
Investment & Distressed Assets In Cannabis: Navigating And Managing Risk In Today's Market
New investment into the cannabis industry has recently slowed down due to a combination of stifling regulations, economic uncertainty, lack of access to capital and restrictive banking options. That said, increased quantifiable visibility into cannabis businesses’ operations and financial performance will allow a skilled investor to continue to take advantage of the new opportunities now arising from a unique convergence of market conditions.
The Bull And Bear Case For Natural Gas: Is It Time To Buy The Dip In This Commodity ETF?
Supply chain shortages resulting from the pandemic, instigated rallies in a variety of commodities, including natural gas. Just as those concerns were abating, the war in Ukraine reinvigorated the rally in these markets and sent many commodities well above 2021 highs. Prices in many commodities have been on a sharp...
Europe To Have Expanded Access To Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy With New Norway Clinic
Psychedelics biotech Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF announced the continuation of its Nordic expansion plans with a new 5-year lease for the opening of a clinic in the center of Trondheim. Awakn’s CEO Anthony Tennyson stated this is a “real momentum growing” for the company in Norway.
This Congressman Is Up Over 28% On AMD Stock Buy, Also Sees Gains On These 2 Dividend Payers
Goldman Sachs is up roughly 26%, for Rep. Thomas Suozzi since the trade was filed. The congressman has been serving as a representative of New York since 2017. Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) has made over 300 trades in the past three years, including purchasing shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD on Oct. 11, worth between $15,000 to $50,000, per Capitol Trades. Suozzi purchased these shares for a cost basis of $57.63, and is already up 28% since the purchase order was filed.
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023
Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
