ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

📚 Abraxas Books: A unique, hidden gem of a bookstore in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s like SeaWorld’s Shark Encounter, except you’re surrounded by books instead of sharks – although you’re not far from the ocean at Abraxas Books in Daytona Beach. As you walk into James Sass’ book store, it feels like being wrapped...
click orlando

🧊This Florida attraction stays at 9 degrees with dozens of ICE! sculptures

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – There are some new features at ICE! this year at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee. The attraction is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, ICE! is featuring the classic story, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” in ten scenes...
click orlando

Thousands of runners participate in OUC Orlando half marathon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of runners made their way through downtown Orlando on Saturday for the 46th annual OUC Orlando half marathon and Barney Butter Lake Eola 5K. With every mile, the runners pushed through the pain. “It’s just a good challenge every year,” runner Kim Benham said....
click orlando

Archaeologists to return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – State archaeologists are returning to Daytona Beach Shores Tuesday to investigate mysterious debris that appeared on the beach after Hurricane Nicole. A large wooden object was found poking out of the sand just south of Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach Shores. [TRENDING: Driver...
click orlando

Warm, dry stretch continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry air and high pressure continue to dominate the Central Florida forecast for the next several days. After some patchy fog to start Monday, we will see more sun in the afternoon. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high temperature of 80 in Orlando...
click orlando

Report of shooting leads Orlando police to wounded man on International Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found injured near a hotel on International Drive in Orlando after police responded to a reported shooting early Monday. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 6300 block of International Drive around 4:40 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
click orlando

Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing road, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old Orlando was struck and killed Monday morning as she was crossing a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on Goldenrod Road at Toledo Street. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP said...
click orlando

Driver killed when van goes airborne, crashes upside down into Orange County pond

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was killed late Sunday when his van went airborne and crashed upside down into an Orange County retention pond, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando

17-year-old drowns in ocean off Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl from New York is dead after she went missing in the rough surf off Cocoa Beach on Saturday, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police and fire departments responded to the area about two blocks south of Minutemen Causeway...
click orlando

US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
click orlando

2 hurt when falling pallets trap people in warehouse, Orange County fire officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after pallets fell and trapped people in a warehouse, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Oak Ridge around 10 a.m., records show. According to an OCFR spokesperson, anyone who was trapped had been freed by the time units arrived, and firefighters were clearing the scene by 10:30 a.m.
click orlando

Orange County parents push for teacher retention as staff shortage continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – More teachers are hanging up their hats in Orange County Public Schools, leaving several vacancies. Disgruntled parents said the teacher shortage is directly impacting their children and they are urging the district to find a way to retain staff. [TRENDING: Driver killed when van goes airborne,...
click orlando

Surge in respiratory illnesses causing medication shortage, Orlando pediatrician says

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 checked out a pharmacy and saw empty spots on shelves, where medications should be. There wasn’t much to choose from if you’re looking for over-the-counter medications for children. [TRENDING: Driver killed when van goes airborne, crashes upside down into Orange County pond...

Comments / 0

Community Policy