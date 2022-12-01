Read full article on original website
📚 Abraxas Books: A unique, hidden gem of a bookstore in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s like SeaWorld’s Shark Encounter, except you’re surrounded by books instead of sharks – although you’re not far from the ocean at Abraxas Books in Daytona Beach. As you walk into James Sass’ book store, it feels like being wrapped...
🧊This Florida attraction stays at 9 degrees with dozens of ICE! sculptures
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – There are some new features at ICE! this year at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee. The attraction is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, ICE! is featuring the classic story, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” in ten scenes...
Gary Sinise Foundation hosts 800 families of fallen military heroes at Disney World
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Gary Sinise Foundation announced that it is hosting 800 families of fallen military heroes at Walt Disney World Resort as part of its Snowball Express Program. The five-day Disney experience kicked off on Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 7 and allows families...
What’s the difference between a restaurant, bar, nightclub in Orlando? New zoning codes clarify
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando city commissioners unanimously approved new zoning codes Monday that clarifies the definitions between a restaurant, a bar and a nightclub. The new zoning measures apply for businesses citywide, not just downtown. [TRENDING: Driver killed when van goes airborne, crashes upside down into Orange County pond...
Thousands of runners participate in OUC Orlando half marathon
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of runners made their way through downtown Orlando on Saturday for the 46th annual OUC Orlando half marathon and Barney Butter Lake Eola 5K. With every mile, the runners pushed through the pain. “It’s just a good challenge every year,” runner Kim Benham said....
Archaeologists to return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – State archaeologists are returning to Daytona Beach Shores Tuesday to investigate mysterious debris that appeared on the beach after Hurricane Nicole. A large wooden object was found poking out of the sand just south of Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach Shores. [TRENDING: Driver...
Warm, dry stretch continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry air and high pressure continue to dominate the Central Florida forecast for the next several days. After some patchy fog to start Monday, we will see more sun in the afternoon. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high temperature of 80 in Orlando...
‘Someone is getting burned:’ 911 calls released in fireworks explosion in Orange County warehouse
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue released 911 calls made Thursday night when a large fire at an Orange County warehouse ignited numerous fireworks that killed three and injured two others. Firefighters responded to the blaze at the fireworks company, Magic in the Sky, located at 901...
Report of shooting leads Orlando police to wounded man on International Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found injured near a hotel on International Drive in Orlando after police responded to a reported shooting early Monday. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 6300 block of International Drive around 4:40 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing road, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old Orlando was struck and killed Monday morning as she was crossing a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on Goldenrod Road at Toledo Street. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP said...
Driver killed when van goes airborne, crashes upside down into Orange County pond
ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was killed late Sunday when his van went airborne and crashed upside down into an Orange County retention pond, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
A millionaire who thrifts? Timothy Jernigan shares 7-year path to 7-figure savings account
ORLANDO, Fla. – Evergreen financial advice that can work for anyone is somewhat scarce, but it’s out there, with the simple “live below your means” still among those best practices. But what are you supposed to do once that advice makes you richer? Do you keep...
17-year-old drowns in ocean off Cocoa Beach, police say
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl from New York is dead after she went missing in the rough surf off Cocoa Beach on Saturday, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police and fire departments responded to the area about two blocks south of Minutemen Causeway...
Melbourne man, 32, dies after motorcycle strikes wall on Eau Gallie Causeway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Melbourne man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was riding struck a wall along the Eau Gallie Causeway early that morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The crash occurred before 3:20 a.m., at which time Melbourne officers arrived to find that the motorcyclist...
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
2 hurt when falling pallets trap people in warehouse, Orange County fire officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after pallets fell and trapped people in a warehouse, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Oak Ridge around 10 a.m., records show. According to an OCFR spokesperson, anyone who was trapped had been freed by the time units arrived, and firefighters were clearing the scene by 10:30 a.m.
Orange County parents push for teacher retention as staff shortage continues
ORLANDO, Fla. – More teachers are hanging up their hats in Orange County Public Schools, leaving several vacancies. Disgruntled parents said the teacher shortage is directly impacting their children and they are urging the district to find a way to retain staff. [TRENDING: Driver killed when van goes airborne,...
Kissimmee man, 47, fatally struck while riding bicycle in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Kissimmee man died after a crash with a pickup truck late Friday on an Osceola County roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:50 p.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail at Charity Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: 2 dead in...
Clermont police search for man accused of flashing woman who was jogging along bike trail
CLERMONT, Fla. – Police are searching for a man suspected of flashing a woman jogging along a Clermont bike trail more than two weeks ago. The woman was jogging near Lake Hiawatha Preserve on Nov. 20 when the man flashed her, officers said. [TRENDING: Driver killed when van goes...
Surge in respiratory illnesses causing medication shortage, Orlando pediatrician says
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 checked out a pharmacy and saw empty spots on shelves, where medications should be. There wasn’t much to choose from if you’re looking for over-the-counter medications for children. [TRENDING: Driver killed when van goes airborne, crashes upside down into Orange County pond...
