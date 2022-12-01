Read full article on original website
BTS-Backer Hybe Launches Webtoon ‘Dark Moon: The Grey City’ With Boy Band &Team
Hybe Corp., the Korean firm behind BTS, is launching an original cartoon series “Dark Moon: The Grey City.” It tells the story of nine werewolves who join forces to protect one another against a hostile world. The concept was created in collaboration with Hybe’s Japanese boy band &Team and will launch as a webtoon (a comic story optimized for mobile access) and a web novel on Wednesday. Distribution is in conjunction with Naver’s Webtoon and Wattpad, the online story company that Naver acquired in May 2021. The story will be available in ten languages and will be updated with new episodes on...
The Boys stars return in bloody first-look teaser for Gen V spin-off
A new generation of The Boys is fighting for a piece of the pie — but some veterans are returning, too. Amazon has dropped a first-look teaser trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spin-off series set in the world of the R-rated superhero drama, during the CCXP entertainment expo in Brazil on Saturday. The footage confirmed that a couple of familiar faces will be showing up from the mothership series.
Neil Gaiman confirms Delirium is coming in The Sandman season 2
Now that we know another season of The Sandman is coming to Netflix, we're starting to get a picture of what (and who) we can expect to see when the dark fantasy series returns. The Sandman co-creator Neil Gaiman announced in a video shown at the 2022 Comic Con Experience in Brazil that the fan-favorite character Delirium will be arriving in season 2.
Mayim Bialik honors Call Me Kat costar Leslie Jordan after his final episode airs
Mayim Bialik isn't ready to watch costar Leslie Jordan's final episode of Call Me Kat yet. Following the Thursday premiere of season 3, episode 8 of the Fox sitcom, titled "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff," Bialik recalled the "incredibly special" time cast and crew had on set, noting that it marked Jordan's last episode on the show following his Oct. 24 death at the age of 67.
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning Cheers and Look Who's Talking star, dies at 71 after brief cancer battle
Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning star of Cheers, Veronica's Closet, and Look Who's Talking, has died at 71. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the news of her death on the actress' social media accounts on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they wrote. EW has confirmed news of her death.
Ruth Wilson on Mrs. Coulter's redemption arc on His Dark Materials: 'Monkey's no longer silenced'
One of the most toxic couples on television at the moment is a woman and her monkey: Mrs. Coulter and her daemon in His Dark Materials. We've seen one of fantasy literature's most complex villains, brought to life on the HBO drama by actress Ruth Wilson, physically abuse and demean the golden monkey, which means she's effectively harming herself. (A daemon is the manifestation of a person's soul in the alternate reality where Coulter resides.) All the hits, all the bruises she leaves behind Coulter feels too.
Tough as Nails season 4 cast revealed
A dry mason, a diesel technician, a concrete form setter, and a shipboard electrician are just four of the crew members who will be battling it out for the $200,000 grand prize when season 4 of Tough as Nails kicks off with a special two-hour premiere Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
David Harbour's bad Santa couldn't top Black Panther 2 at the box office
A combatant Santa Claus couldn't dethrone Queen Ramonda and the Wakandians' rule at the box office. The Black Panther sequel retained its No. 1 spot atop the domestic and global box office for a fourth week in a row. Wakanda Forever earned an extra $17.5 million across North American theaters this weekend, pulling in $393.7 million overall since its Nov. 11 theatrical debut. Worldwide, it has grossed an estimated $733 million.
The Flash sets premiere date for shortened final season
The official end of the Arrowverse is speeding our way, as The Flash's ninth and final season premiere date has been set. The CW announced on Monday that the final season will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (followed by the midseason premiere of Kung Fu at 9 p.m. ET/PT). Season 9 will be shortened, consisting of only 13 episodes.
NCIS recap: Too hot for teacher
This week on NCIS, Knight (Katrina Law) is shocked to learn that McGee (Sean Murray) is a best-selling crime novelist who likes to think of himself as a Tom Clancy, not a John Grisham. (That tracks.) But since his main character, Agent L.G. Tibbs, is retired, McGee's looking for a new muse.
The Weeknd teases new music for Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack
The Weeknd is about to become an honorary Na'vi. It appears the Grammy winner, real name Abel Tesfaye, has penned new music for the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. He teased a snippet of it on social media Sunday that featured the film's logo, as well as a caption with the Dec. 16 theatrical release date.
Idina Menzel almost starred in a revival of Funny Girl but then 'COVID happened'
525,600 minutes. How do you measure ... measure yet another year without Idina Menzel as Fanny Brice?. The Broadway vet seems an obvious choice to have starred in Funny Girl at some point, and turns out she almost did. On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Rent and Wicked star described how the pandemic rained on her parade.
Drew Barrymore wanted to reunite with Adam Sandler for Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are due for another cinematic pairing, and the former has an idea we're already dying to see. Three words: Planes, Trains ... (okay, four) and Automobiles. In the latest Drewber segment (see above) on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host and occasional movie star takes...
How Adam Sandler used his Saturday Night Live Weekend Update songs as blueprint for stardom
Pinpointing the precise moment that a future comedy superstar finds their footing as a cast member on Saturday Night Live has the air of a superhero's humble origin story. There is something very pure about it, an unknown — through some combination of osmosis and charisma — capturing an audience's attention and hurdling themselves against the larger tapestry of comedy and American pop culture. Similar to Eddie Murphy's out-of-the-box discovery as a teen and catapult into stardom, Adam Sandler exploded at Studio 8H in an unexpected and refreshing way. Over three decades since his first appearances SNL, seeing Sandler continue to headline movies — of various genres and quality — as well as tour, it can be surprisingly daunting to fully appreciate how far he's come.
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland apologizes for bringing photo of enslaved man to premiere
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland may have intended to "honor" the man Will Smith portrays in his latest film, but his attempt at doing so has led him to issue a public apology. McFarland brought the infamous "Scourged Back" photo that Emancipation is inspired by to the film's premiere, which almost...
Noodle the pug, adorable TikTok 'Bones Day' oracle, dies at 14
No bones about it: Today is a very sad day. Noodle, the adorable pug who became a TikTok sensation and famous oracle for his "Bones Day" predictions, has died at 14. The famous pet's owner, Jonathan Graziano, confirmed the news in an emotional TikTok on Saturday. "I'm so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed yesterday," he said. "He was at home, he was in my arms, and this is incredibly sad. It's incredibly difficult. It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive."
