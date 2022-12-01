Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Holiday events happening this Sunday in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of the year and the Lowcountry is bustling with holiday spirit. Here are some holiday-related events happening on Sunday, Dec. 4. The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The...
abcnews4.com
Sunday marks this year's return of the Drayton Hall Oyster Roast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 2022 Drayton Hall Oyster Roast is scheduled for Sunday in Charleston. The annual oyster roast is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Drayton Hall. "A long time favorite of local families and visitors alike, Drayton Hall throws the best annual...
counton2.com
GALLERY: Charleston Christmas Parade 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade took place on Sunday afternoon downtown. The parade started on Broad Street at Rutledge Avenue and commenced up Meeting Street. The city then held a tree lighting in Marion Square where News 2’s Rob Fowler had the...
abcnews4.com
Habitat for Humanity builds 30 custom playhouses for local children in need this Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Project Playhouse built 30 custom playhouses Saturday for local children in need this Christmas. The Habitat for Humanity project utilized about 300 volunteers to help build the playhouses in one Saturday. This year they gathered for the build at Lowes Distribution Center on Dec. 3.
abcnews4.com
Gift Guide: Meadow Blu
Meadow Blu has everything you need to elevate your home and be the host with the most!. Their beautiful artisan tables are expertly crafted to last through your milestones and memories. And their selection of lighting will allow you to be creative and festive as you design a warm and...
abcnews4.com
Want to give back? Here's some holiday donation drives happening in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Want to give back this holiday season? We've compiled a few of the many drives happening this month in support of various causes. Meadow Blu is collecting sweatsuits and snacks to give to our local veterans. Snacks may include granola bars, popcorn, trail mix, Goldfish,...
abcnews4.com
Charleston's annual holiday parade, tree lighting happening Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, will continue east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.
live5news.com
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
abcnews4.com
Gift Guide: Luxe Jewel Exchange
Give the gift of luxury as you think "outside the jewel box" with Luxe Jewel Exchange. Luxe Jewel Exhange is your full-service jewelry store operating in Mount Pleasant. Whether you want to buy, sell or create, they make it easy. Luxe Jewel Exchange has a knowledgeable and friendly staff with...
abackpackjournalist.com
St. Julian Devine Mimes – ride in style! Charleston, SC Christmas Parade
December 4, 2022 -What a beautiful afternoon, as the Vintage Cars – from the Low Country Model A Ford Club – s.tepped off at the Charleston, SC Christmas Parade. seats.https://www.abackpackjournalist.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=5622&action=edit#category-add Ms. D – from youth has loved parades, and has always encouraged her youth program members to join...
abcnews4.com
Help a family in need: Salvation Army's Angel Tree program needs more adopters
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The countdown to Christmas is now at 20 days, and the Salvation Army is looking for more help from the community with helping give families in need a holiday to remember. The Salvation Army says only about half of their angels in this year's...
Mayor Tecklenburg leads tree lighting in Marion Square Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night in Marion Square. Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s Rob Fowler prepared the crowd, discussed the meaning of Christmas in the Holy City, and spoke with celebrators downtown.
charlestondaily.net
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced dates and keynote speaker
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival Announces 2023 Keynote Speaker. CHARLESTON, SC – Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
abcnews4.com
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing date
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Cupcake DownSouth confirmed rumors that it will be closing its doors. In a Facebook farewell post, the company said," severe inflation has become too much to withstand. " The Columbia location will remain open through December 7 and the Mount Pleasant...
abcnews4.com
Boyz II Men to make March tour stop in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Performing Arts Center will host Boyz II Men next year. The group will stop in the Lowcountry on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9, on Ticketmaster. Presale begins Thursday with code GOODBYE.
Road closures announced ahead of North Charleston Christmas parade
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival. Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3. The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe: […]
iheart.com
Mount Pleasant woman helps decorate White House for Christmas
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!. Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.
abcnews4.com
Nikki Glaser to make tour stop at Charleston Music Hall in March
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Comedian Nikki Glaser will bring her new tour to The Charleston Music Hall next year. "Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour" is scheduled to stop in Charleston on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.
Travel Maven
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0