Jury convicts Sturgeon woman accused of pointing crossbow at kids

By Zachary Farwell
 4 days ago
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Sturgeon woman accused in the spring of pointing a crossbow at children faces a possible jail sentence after a Boone County jury found her guilty of a weapons charge.

On Tuesday, jurors convicted Rachel M. Linder on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon following a trial. The jury found Linder not guilty on three other counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies arrested Linder on April 26 after she allegedly pointed the loaded crossbow at a group of kids. Deputies said Linder threatened to kill a dog that belonged to one of the children for running through her yard.

According to public court records, Linder faces a possible 30-day jail sentence.

Judge Brouck Jacobs is scheduled to sentence Linder on Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

