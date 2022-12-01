Read full article on original website
Toyota Using Mirai Hydrogen Tech To Power German Public Transport
Toyota continues to progress with hydrogen power, successfully completing a long-distance test in a CaetanoBus in Germany using the fuel cell technology from the Toyota Mirai sedan. This particular test involved the hydrogen-powered bus completing a route between Hanover and Niebull, a distance of around 217 miles. A far cry...
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
insideevs.com
BMW Says New Gen 6 Batteries Provide 30% More Range, Cost 50% Less
With the launch of its Neue Klasse platform and series of electric models, BMW will also introduce its Gen 6 battery technology, which brings significant improvements in all areas that matter. The manufacturer is touting 30 percent improved range, 50 percent reduction of production cost and 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions, as well as an integration of the battery pack as a part of the car’s structure.
electrek.co
Segway’s 40-mile range Ninebot MAX G30P electric scooter falls $150 to $600 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of using gas and oil for your daily commute? Well, Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30P electric scooter is a great way to get back and forth from work to home without using a single drop of fossil fuels. It’s on sale for $600 today, which is down $150 from its normal going rate and also marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
CNBC
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
insideevs.com
BMW Gen6 Batteries May Foreshadow Class-Leading EV
At BMW’s 100-year-old factory next to its Munich global headquarters, electric i4 sedans move along the same assembly line as diesel 3 Series wagons, plug-in hybrid 3 Series sedans, and gasoline M3s. For the past few years, this approach was considered to be BMW’s future: a flexible vehicle platform and production line that allows the automaker to tailor which powertrains went into its cars based on market conditions and customer demand.
Electric car drivers pay more for slower chargers
Electric car owners pay more to use slow chargers than fast ones, new analysis has revealed.The AA said the average cost of recharging a battery to 80% using a slow charger on a pay as you go basis was £33.26 last month.That was 10% more than the typical price of £30.18 for fast chargers, which are commonly located in car parks where vehicles are left for several hours.It may be beneficial to join the subscription serviceJack Cousens, AASlow chargers are often fitted to lampposts and are generally used by people without off-street parking at home.They are rated at speeds of...
notebookcheck.net
Scott Lumen eRide electric bike series launches with top model weighing 15.5 kg
The Scott Lumen eRide Bike series has been launched. Three new models are available: the Scott Lumen eRide 910, the Scott Lumen eRide 900 and the Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL. Each model has a TQ HPR50 mid-motor drive, providing a top assistance speed of 20 mph (~25 kph) and up to 50 Nm of torque. The e-bikes come with a 360 Wh internal battery, and the 900 SL has a 160 Wh range extender providing over 80 km (~50 miles) of assistance range.
electrek.co
Toyota to launch five new ‘Bz’ BEVs in Europe as it works toward 50% EV sales by 2030
During Toyota’s annual Kenshiki Forum, the Japanese automaker outlined a hardened strategy for electrification in Europe, which will include five additional fully-electric models to join the bZ4X overseas by 2026. Toyota hopes these BEV options will accelerate its sales goal of being 50% electric by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.
teslarati.com
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
Dale Wyngarden: We always seem to have a short-sighted approach
Winston Churchill reminded us of the old adage that “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried from time to time.” History has given us a handful of enlightened benevolent dictators, but the benevolence came from the individual, not from dictatorship as a great way of governing. So here we are, living in a country where 50 different states, each with two voting senators regardless of size or population,...
programminginsider.com
Best Beach Cruiser Electric Bikes
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Bicycling promotes fitness, health, and exploration while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. There has been a surge in interest in electric bikes over the last few years due to their versatility, comfort, and low price. If you love beaches or live...
Trash-eating elephants, a lava landscaper, and 8 more of this year’s best NatGeo photos
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Cape Canaveral in the early hours of June 19, streaks above a stand of bald cypress trees. Photo by Mac StoneSee the world through the eyes of National Geographic's imaginative photographers.
Giant $8bn yacht double the size of Rome’s Colosseum to become world’s biggest floating city
The design studio Lazzarini has unveiled plans to build a new $8bn terayacht shaped like a giant turtle. The size of the new luxury boat is difficult to comprehend: it will be twice the size of the Roman Colosseum, a precocious 550 meters long and 610 meters wide. It is expected to cost $8bn to construct, and its price tag will likely put it beyond the purchasing power of all but roughly a thousand people on Earth. Someone, or some company, will be buying plenty with their money. The ship will include numerous villas and apartments, shopping complexes, parks,...
Top Speed
10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry
We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.
Autoweek.com
The Electric Canoo LTV Tries Out for the US Army
EV startup Canoo revealed Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) for army evaluation that can convert from the flatbed truck to a pickup truck. Canoo has been developing various vehicles based on its common platform, with most aimed at private EV buyers. The startup has recently been testing its panel vans with...
