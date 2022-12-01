Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
The Haters Are Furious About Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes Score Big Ten Honors, and Parris Campbell Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. It was a tough stretch for most of the week at Ohio State as the school grappled with the football team's first loss to Michigan in Columbus after over two decades. But then last night, the Pac-12 Championship happened.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Are “Really, Really Excited” About Likely College Football Playoff Berth:
Ryan Day had reason to smile on Saturday morning. After a gloomy week in Columbus following Ohio State’s loss to Michigan last Saturday, the Buckeyes got good news on Friday night when USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, likely propelling the Buckeyes back into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday, when this year’s playoff field will be set.
Eleven Warriors
Social Media Reaction from Ohio State Players, Others As the Buckeyes Earn a College Football Playoff Berth Against Georgia
Ohio State is headed to the College Football Playoff. More specifically, the No. 4 Buckeyes will face the defending national champions and No. 1-ranked Georgia on Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. It will be only the second-ever meeting between the two programs, the other coming in the...
Eleven Warriors
Kansas State’s Win over TCU in Big 12 Championship Game Increases Possibility of Ohio State vs. Michigan Rematch in College Football Playoff Semifinals
Ohio State and Michigan could be on a collision course for a rematch in the College Football Playoff. That possibility became increasingly likely on Saturday when TCU lost to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. While TCU is still expected to make the College Football Playoff with a...
Eleven Warriors
Brandon Inniss Says He's “Locked In” with Ohio State, Five-Star 2023 Defensive End Damon Wilson Reportedly Could Make a Decision Soon
Although speculation started much earlier, transfer portal season officially began Monday as a slew of players across the country entered their names into college football’s most weirdly-named resource to find a new home. So far, two Ohio State players have entered the transfer portal, Teradja Mitchell and Jaylen Johnson,...
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Becomes the First Conference Other Than the SEC to Send Two Permanent Members to the College Football Playoff
For the fourth time in the College Football Playoff era, one conference will send two of its teams to compete for the national championship. Previously, only the SEC had done so with permanent members, as Alabama and Georgia both made the Playoff in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons. In 2020-21, the ACC technically sent two of its schools to the Playoff in Clemson and Notre Dame, though only because the Fighting Irish temporarily opted to play a full conference schedule that season in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Big Ten has become the third conference to place a pair of its teams among the final four, as the selection committee has chosen both Michigan and Ohio State to participate in the latest edition of the Playoff.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Listed As a Touchdown Underdog Against Georgia As Betting Lines Open Ahead of the College Football Playoff
For the first time all season, the Buckeyes will prepare for a game on the unfavored end of a betting spread. Ohio State heads to Atlanta as underdogs for the first time in 2022, with early betting lines from oddsmakers installing Georgia as a seven-point favorite ahead of the Peach Bowl in the closing round of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Kirby Smart Say They Study Each Other’s Programs on Peach Bowl Teleconference Previewing Ohio State vs. Georgia
While they haven’t gotten into the nitty-gritty of preparing for the Peach Bowl, both Ryan Day and Kirby Smart are very familiar with one another and their respective programs. During a teleconference hosted by the Peach Bowl on Sunday afternoon, both of them said they’ve studied each other’s programs...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Hosts St. Francis For First Home Game in 17 Days
For the past two-and-a-half weeks, Ohio State has been all over the country. Literally. St. Francis (2-6) Schottenstein Center 12 p.m. BTN. The Buckeyes played three games in Maui before a road trip to Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday, and they’ve taken some lumps along their travels. Ohio State suffered its first two losses of the season in the past four games, albeit both to top-20 teams, and hasn’t played at the Schottenstein Center in a full 17 days.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Notches Fourth Straight Home Blowout in 96-59 Win Over St. Francis
Entering the weekend, every Ohio State home game this season had ended with a Buckeye win of at least 20 points. That didn’t change on Saturday. In its first contest at the Schott since Nov. 16, No. 25 Ohio State treated fans in Columbus to a fourth blowout victory over a mid-major opponent as it ran laps around St. Francis in the second half to finish with a 96-59 win.
