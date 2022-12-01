For the fourth time in the College Football Playoff era, one conference will send two of its teams to compete for the national championship. Previously, only the SEC had done so with permanent members, as Alabama and Georgia both made the Playoff in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons. In 2020-21, the ACC technically sent two of its schools to the Playoff in Clemson and Notre Dame, though only because the Fighting Irish temporarily opted to play a full conference schedule that season in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Big Ten has become the third conference to place a pair of its teams among the final four, as the selection committee has chosen both Michigan and Ohio State to participate in the latest edition of the Playoff.

1 DAY AGO