ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

The Haters Are Furious About Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes Score Big Ten Honors, and Parris Campbell Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins

This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. It was a tough stretch for most of the week at Ohio State as the school grappled with the football team's first loss to Michigan in Columbus after over two decades. But then last night, the Pac-12 Championship happened.
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Are “Really, Really Excited” About Likely College Football Playoff Berth:

Ryan Day had reason to smile on Saturday morning. After a gloomy week in Columbus following Ohio State’s loss to Michigan last Saturday, the Buckeyes got good news on Friday night when USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, likely propelling the Buckeyes back into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday, when this year’s playoff field will be set.
Eleven Warriors

Brandon Inniss Says He's “Locked In” with Ohio State, Five-Star 2023 Defensive End Damon Wilson Reportedly Could Make a Decision Soon

Although speculation started much earlier, transfer portal season officially began Monday as a slew of players across the country entered their names into college football’s most weirdly-named resource to find a new home. So far, two Ohio State players have entered the transfer portal, Teradja Mitchell and Jaylen Johnson,...
Eleven Warriors

Big Ten Becomes the First Conference Other Than the SEC to Send Two Permanent Members to the College Football Playoff

For the fourth time in the College Football Playoff era, one conference will send two of its teams to compete for the national championship. Previously, only the SEC had done so with permanent members, as Alabama and Georgia both made the Playoff in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons. In 2020-21, the ACC technically sent two of its schools to the Playoff in Clemson and Notre Dame, though only because the Fighting Irish temporarily opted to play a full conference schedule that season in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Big Ten has become the third conference to place a pair of its teams among the final four, as the selection committee has chosen both Michigan and Ohio State to participate in the latest edition of the Playoff.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Listed As a Touchdown Underdog Against Georgia As Betting Lines Open Ahead of the College Football Playoff

For the first time all season, the Buckeyes will prepare for a game on the unfavored end of a betting spread. Ohio State heads to Atlanta as underdogs for the first time in 2022, with early betting lines from oddsmakers installing Georgia as a seven-point favorite ahead of the Peach Bowl in the closing round of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Hosts St. Francis For First Home Game in 17 Days

For the past two-and-a-half weeks, Ohio State has been all over the country. Literally. St. Francis (2-6) Schottenstein Center 12 p.m. BTN. The Buckeyes played three games in Maui before a road trip to Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday, and they’ve taken some lumps along their travels. Ohio State suffered its first two losses of the season in the past four games, albeit both to top-20 teams, and hasn’t played at the Schottenstein Center in a full 17 days.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Notches Fourth Straight Home Blowout in 96-59 Win Over St. Francis

Entering the weekend, every Ohio State home game this season had ended with a Buckeye win of at least 20 points. That didn’t change on Saturday. In its first contest at the Schott since Nov. 16, No. 25 Ohio State treated fans in Columbus to a fourth blowout victory over a mid-major opponent as it ran laps around St. Francis in the second half to finish with a 96-59 win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy