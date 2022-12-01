ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA Lighting of Lawn event honors football players killed in shooting

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The University of Virginia is hosting a special Lighting of the Lawn this year.

The university’s annual event began following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as a way for the community to find healing.

PREVIOUS: 3 UVA football players killed; classes will resume Wednesday

This year, the UVA community will honor three football players who died following a shooting on Grounds in early November.

The three students who were killed were identified as Devin Chandler , D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. The shooting also injured two other students.

This year’s Lighting of the Lawn will take place Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., starting with performances by student groups and culminating with a light show.

UVA’s Lighting of the Lawn is free and open to the public. The University’s clear bag policy will not be in effect, but organizers are encouraging attendees to either use a clear bag or to not bring a bag unless absolutely necessary.

For more information about the event, CLICK HERE .

