ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
wgvunews.org

Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development

After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
WOOD TV8

Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire

 CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning. Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m. We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. […]
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Deer Cull to be conducted in Big Rapids

Once again, the city of Big Rapids and USDA are teaming up to conduct a deer cull within city limits. Big Rapids Commissioners recently approved a resolution for the deer cull. Total cost for this deer cull is just under $20,000. The primary concern is the destruction of private property...
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 120522

Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Gaslight Village’s Sip & Shop on Thursday. Could Rep....
MLive

From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment

KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
MLive

Grand Rapids school board has open seat. Here’s how to apply

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the nine-member school board. The Grand Rapids Board of Education will be selecting a new member on Dec. 19, the district announced Dec. 4. The board is looking to fill the soon-to-be-open seat of trustee Kristian Grant, who has served on the board for six years.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

MSP need help in locating missing man from Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) need help in locating a missing man from Portland, in Ionia County. 42-year-old James Gary Haislip Jr. went missing on Friday and has not been seen since. Haislip, who goes by the name "Lucky", is 5'11", 190 lbs. and suffers...
The Grand Rapids Press

Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
MLive

Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order

LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy