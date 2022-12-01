Read full article on original website
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Detroit based cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day this Friday, December 9th at 3510 E. Mall Drive in Southeast, Grand Rapids. H.O.D. Grand Rapids will be a recreational location catering to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development
After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning. Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m. We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. […]
Deer Cull to be conducted in Big Rapids
Once again, the city of Big Rapids and USDA are teaming up to conduct a deer cull within city limits. Big Rapids Commissioners recently approved a resolution for the deer cull. Total cost for this deer cull is just under $20,000. The primary concern is the destruction of private property...
Grand Rapids school board recommends demolition of vacant former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Schools leaders have recommended the demolition of a former high school that has sat empty for more than two decades in an effort to reduce the district’s operating costs. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW formerly operated as Adelante High School...
Grand Rapids’ human resources director retiring next year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ human resources director is retiring next year. After a 19-year career at the city, Grand Rapids Human Resources Director Desireé A. Frugé announced Monday, Dec. 5, she would be retiring in August 2023. Frugé's nearly two-decade career at the city...
Kent County fire crews working Sand Lake house fire; Five sent to hospital
SAND LAKE, Mich — Fire crews in northern Kent County are working a house fire in Solon Township. Dispatchers told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the first call came in around 6:35 a.m. to a home in Sand Lake between White Creek Avenue and Cedar Springs Avenue on 21 Mile Road.
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say draft plan to fine company and order improvements isn’t enough
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say a draft plan to fine the company and order improvements to stop nuisance odors, just doesn’t go far enough. Michigan Air Quality officials held a public hearing last Thursday evening, December 1 on the settlement...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 120522
Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Gaslight Village’s Sip & Shop on Thursday. Could Rep....
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids school board has open seat. Here’s how to apply
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the nine-member school board. The Grand Rapids Board of Education will be selecting a new member on Dec. 19, the district announced Dec. 4. The board is looking to fill the soon-to-be-open seat of trustee Kristian Grant, who has served on the board for six years.
MSP need help in locating missing man from Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) need help in locating a missing man from Portland, in Ionia County. 42-year-old James Gary Haislip Jr. went missing on Friday and has not been seen since. Haislip, who goes by the name "Lucky", is 5'11", 190 lbs. and suffers...
Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Pfizer’s $750M investment, 300 additional jobs a big deal for Portage, community leaders say
PORTAGE, MI — Another large investment in Pfizer’s Portage facility has state, county and city leaders highlighting the benefits for the community. “It can’t be understated to how fortunate we are to have Pfizer committed to continuing to invest in our community,” said state Rep. Christine Morse, a Democrat.
Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order
LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
